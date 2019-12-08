Tesco 12 Smoked Salmon Appertisers

Nice if you like your smoked salmon fishy.
I but these as a treat all the year round. On the fishy side which I like. But for those who like their smoked salmon on the mild side perhaps best to stay clear.
prefer to have 24 in a pack
Yuk!
Total waste of money. The salmon was tasteless and textureless, as if it had been frozen and thawed dozens of times.
Too salty
Got these for Christmas and found them to be very over salted and strong in fish flavour. Went in the bin as no one enjoyed them.