By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 12 Smoked Salmon Appertisers

3(4)Write a review
Tesco 12 Smoked Salmon Appertisers
£ 2.50
£2.50/100g
¼ of a pack
  • Energy250kJ 60kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1000kJ / 241kcal

Product Description

  • Smoked salmon (Salmo salar) rolls, 4 with full fat soft cheese, salmon and dill, 4 with full fat soft cheese and lemon filling and 4 with full fat soft cheese and semi-dried tomato filling.
  • A trio of smoked salmon mousses for ready made canapés. A light, creamy mousse with smoked salmon that's been gently kiln smoked using smouldering oak for robustness and beech wood for a subtle sweetness. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • A trio of smoked salmon mousses for ready made canapés
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Responsibly sourced
  • A trio of smoked salmon mousses for ready-made canapés
  • Freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Smoked Salmon (33%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Water, Salmon (Fish) (9%), Rapeseed Oil, Single Cream (Milk), Semi-Dried Tomato, Cornflour, Fish Gelatine, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Canola Oil, Salt, Milk Proteins, Tomato Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Lemon Zest, Basil, Black Pepper, Dill, Garlic, Oregano, White Pepper, Onion, Lemon Juice Powder, Lemon Oil, Turmeric, Pepper Extract.

Smoked Salmon contains: Salmon (Fish), Salt, Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in U.K., using salmon farmed in U.K., Scotland, Norway or Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation guidelines
  • Serve directly from fridge. Turn upside down and press to aid decanting. Tip: For just a few at a time, peel film back per row.
  • Why not try serving these on top of an oatcake for a nice crunch.
  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in the refrigerator. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze.

Number of uses

Pack contains 4 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Label - glued. Paper - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (25g)
Energy1000kJ / 241kcal250kJ / 60kcal
Fat18.3g4.6g
Saturates6.1g1.5g
Carbohydrate4.1g1.0g
Sugars1.7g0.4g
Fibre0.4g0.1g
Protein14.7g3.7g
Salt2.4g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice if you like your smoked salmon fishy.

4 stars

I but these as a treat all the year round. On the fishy side which I like. But for those who like their smoked salmon on the mild side perhaps best to stay clear.

prefer to have 24 in a pack

5 stars

prefer to have 24 in a pack

Yuk!

1 stars

Total waste of money. The salmon was tasteless and textureless, as if it had been frozen and thawed dozens of times.

Too salty

2 stars

Got these for Christmas and found them to be very over salted and strong in fish flavour. Went in the bin as no one enjoyed them.

Usually bought next

Tesco Smoked Salmon 120G

£ 3.50
£2.92/100g

Offer

Tesco 24 Smoked Salmon Canapes 200G

£ 3.00
£1.50/100g

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco King Prawn Ring With Sweet Chilli Dip 280G

£ 3.50
£1.25/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here