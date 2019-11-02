By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 2 Skinless & Boneless Basa Fillets 265G

£ 2.80
£10.57/kg
One typical basa fillet (133g)
  • Energy487kJ 115kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.5g
    4%
  • Saturates1.3g
    7%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 366kJ / 87kcal

Product Description

  • Skinless and boneless basa (Pangasius hypophthalmus) fillets, defrosted.
  • With firm, white flesh and a mild, delicate flavour, basa is an excellent value alternative to cod and sourced from Vietnam.
  • Hand filleted and carefully chosen for a flaky texture
  • Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
  • Responsibly sourced
  • Hand-filleted and carefully chosen for a flaky texture
  • Pack size: 265g

Information

Ingredients

Basa (Fish) Fillets.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use immediately. This product was previously frozen and has been restored to chill temperatures under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results pan fry. Remove all packaging.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 12-15 mins. Loosely wrap each fillet in lightly oiled foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Caution
Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 6-8 mins. Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 6-8 minutes, turning halfway through.

Produce of

Packed in the U.K., using basa farmed in Vietnam

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 10 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

265g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne typical basa fillet (133g)
Energy366kJ / 87kcal487kJ / 115kcal
Fat1.9g2.5g
Saturates1.0g1.3g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein17.4g23.1g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

The best out of all fish range, very delicate and

5 stars

The best out of all fish range, very delicate and tasty

Don't buy until you've googled basa.

1 stars

I wrote to Tesco Head Office drawing their attention to this farmed basa fish from Vietnam which was delivered to me as a substitute item. Never heard of basa, so I googled it, and was alarmed by what I read. Would not purchase this product and I would advise other customers to look at the info. Mine went in the bin. I see it is still for sale. Have had to give it 1 star as it doesn't allow me to give it nil.

horrible it has a strange tang not at all nice

1 stars

horrible it has a strange tang not at all nice

Lovely delicate fish

5 stars

Lovely soft and delicate fish and very versatile.

