Tesco 2 Skinless & Boneless Basa Fillets 265G

The best out of all fish range, very delicate and tasty
Don't buy until you've googled basa.
I wrote to Tesco Head Office drawing their attention to this farmed basa fish from Vietnam which was delivered to me as a substitute item. Never heard of basa, so I googled it, and was alarmed by what I read. Would not purchase this product and I would advise other customers to look at the info. Mine went in the bin. I see it is still for sale. Have had to give it 1 star as it doesn't allow me to give it nil.
horrible it has a strange tang not at all nice
Lovely delicate fish
Lovely soft and delicate fish and very versatile.