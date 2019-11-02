Tesco 2 Skinless & Boneless Basa Fillets 265G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results pan fry. Remove all packaging.

Important

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.



Oven cook

Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 12-15 mins. Loosely wrap each fillet in lightly oiled foil to form individual parcels. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Caution

Take care when opening parcel as steam may escape.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: 6-8 mins. Fry in a little oil over a medium heat for 6-8 minutes, turning halfway through.

