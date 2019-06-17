Garnier Ambre Solaire Medium Tanning Mist 150Ml

Summer Must have
I have been using this spray for years! Superb to spray on quickly in the morning and rubbing it in gently with a mitt to ensure no streaks this is a great 30 second routine to add colour to your legs for the summer and autumn months! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great temporary tan
Usually use a well known brand which is a mouse and needs an applicator sponge . This was so much easier to use but didn’t give such an intense colour but would highly recommend for a quick fix on a night out . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazed n
I went on hOliday. And after that tan as soon as I landed. Luckily I picked this up before departing. I used it on my face and shoulders and neck just as a bit of a fun product. But when I looked in the mirror after a few hours. WOW WOW WOW. Not only did I look like a bronzed. goddess. I looked radiant and glowing. This product is such a lovely fine mist that goes on so evenly. And washes off. A must for those who need a temporary little glow. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
patchy application
I used this as a spray tan overnight and woke up with white patches and streaks.. I have since learbt that if I want the best application I need to stand still untilcompletly dry and then get into bed as the colour is beautiful. lovely smell too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love it
Not like any other self tan which norlmally has a awful smell this one smells amazing and looks so natural [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great light tan that is buildable
First tan I ever bought, i really love the shade of it, i have pale skin and it looks very natural. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing product
This product was absolutely fabulous. Since buying it I’ve gone through two more bottles. I love to use this on my legs in both the lighter and original shade. I find applying it in the shower easiest due to the spray nature of this product. I get around a week out of this tan but that’s due to using a scrub in the shower. I’d highly recommend this to everyone I know. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not for the less experienced tan applicator
Every time I try to tan at home it doesn’t go to plan!This looked promising with the easy spray application and angled nossle however I still ended up with streaks, I had exfoliated and mostrised the day before and applyed to dry skin but still not quite as natural looking as expected.I am fairly fair skinned so it may be better for those who have a hint of natural tan. The bottle itself seemed well designed and the smell was pleasant and not too strong like other tanners out there. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great product
Good colour. Nice smell. Not too chemically. Easy to follow instructions [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy to use with lovely colour
Simple easy to follow instructions. Nice scent. Good even coverage and great final colour. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]