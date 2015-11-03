By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hawiian Tropic Protective Oil Spf 15 200Ml

Hawiian Tropic Protective Oil Spf 15 200Ml
£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Protective Dry Spray Oil Coconut & Guava SPF 15 Medium
  • Protective dry spray oil
  • Water-resistant (80 minutes)
  • SPF 15
  • Recommended as an effective broad spectrum sunscreen by The Skin Cancer Foundation
  • Indulge your senses, whilst protecting and moisturising your skin with this luxurious formula blended with Coconut and Guava.
  • Product characteristic: oil-gel
  • Protects like a lotion
  • Water resistant
  • Contains oxybenzone
  • UVA *** good
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Paraffinum Liquidum, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Diisopropyl Adipate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Homosalate, Isopropyl Myristate, Benzophenone-3, Silica, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Octocrylene, Parfum, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Polybutene, Theobroma Cacao Seed Butter, Glycine Soja Oil, Zea Mays Oil, Arginine, Histidine, Phenyl Trimethicone, Tartaric Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Daucus Carota Sativa Root Extract, PEG-8 Dimethicone, Carica Papaya Fruit Extract, Colocasia Antiquorum Root Extract, Mangifera Indica Fruit Extract, Passiflora Incarnata Fruit Extract, Plumeria Acutifolia Flower Extract, Psidium Guajava Fruit Extract, Beta Carotene, Octyldodecanol, Retinyl Palmitate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Propoxyhydroxypropyl Thiosulfate Silica, CI 26100, CI 47000

Produce of

Made in U.S.A.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Shake well before use. Apply product 20 minutes before sun exposure. 3 tablespoons per full body application. Reapply frequently to maintain protection. Protect babies and young children from direct sunlight.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Avoid intensive midday sun. No sunscreen product can provide 100% protection. Over-exposure to the sun is a serious health threat. Reducing applied quantity will lower the level of protection significantly.

Recycling info

Pump. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstr. 110,
  • D-42659 Solingen,
  • Germany.

Return to

  • www.hawaiiantropic.eu

Net Contents

200ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Great Product at a Great Price.

5 stars

I brought this product (well 3 of them) before I went on holiday. It's a high quality tanning oil. Protects, smells delightful and always leaves my skin feeling soft and smooth. Also a plus is that it is water resistant. Can always rely on Tesco to stock high quality brands and competitive prices. Will be a repeat buyer..

Protects and tans even fair skin

5 stars

I have skin that burns to a crisp each and every summer, I get total sunblock and still burn so I decided to see what happens with this sun oil. I was pleasantly surprised, not only am I now evenly tanned but I also smell delicious

