Hawiian Tropic Protective Oil Spf 15 200Ml

Great Product at a Great Price.
I brought this product (well 3 of them) before I went on holiday. It's a high quality tanning oil. Protects, smells delightful and always leaves my skin feeling soft and smooth. Also a plus is that it is water resistant. Can always rely on Tesco to stock high quality brands and competitive prices. Will be a repeat buyer..
Protects and tans even fair skin
I have skin that burns to a crisp each and every summer, I get total sunblock and still burn so I decided to see what happens with this sun oil. I was pleasantly surprised, not only am I now evenly tanned but I also smell delicious