Oreo Vanilla 154G

Oreo Vanilla 154G
£ 1.00
£0.65/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1990 kJ

Product Description

  • Chocolate Flavour Sandwich Biscuits with a Vanilla Flavour Filling (29 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • We make our cookies with cocoa, sourced through the Cocoa Life sustainability program.
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • The classic Oreo is a tasty chocolatey sandwich biscuit filled with a creamy vanilla flavour centre. Yum!
  • The biscuit tin favourite!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 154g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder 4, 5 %, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Potassium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, Sunflower Lecithin), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serving Suggestion
  • Enjoy with milk

Number of uses

Pack = 14 Biscuits

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Visit us at www.oreo.co.uk
  • We would love to hear from you on
  • 0800 783 7106 (UK only)

Net Contents

154g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 Oreo (11 g)%* / 1 Oreo (11 g)
Energy 1990 kJ219 kJ
-474 kcal52 kcal3 %
Fat 19 g2.1 g3 %
of which Saturates 5.2 g0.6 g3 %
Carbohydrate 68 g7.5 g3 %
of which Sugars 38 g4.2 g5 %
Fibre 2.7 g0.3 g-
Protein 5.4 g0.6 g1 %
Salt 0.74 g0.08 g1 %
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

