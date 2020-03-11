By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Herbal Essences Conditioner Uplifting Volume 400Ml

4.5(17)
Herbal Essences Conditioner Uplifting Volume 400Ml
  • Stay uplifted for your fine to normal hair with Herbal Essences Uplifting Volume conditioner. This light formula with Orange scent will help maintain your volume while keeping your hair delightfully luscious. For better results use with Herbal Essences Uplifting Volume Shampoo.
  • Volume boost for fine & normal hair
  • Helps maintain your volume while keeping your hair delightfully luscious
  • Enjoy bright Citrus essences
  • Infused Fragrances Nature Inspired
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Stearyl Alcohol, Quaternium-18, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Alcohol, Hydroxypropyl Guar, Oleyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Citric Acid, Polysorbate 60, EDTA, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Propylene Glycol, Limonene, Citronellol, Magnesium Nitrate, Zea Mays Silk Extract, Pearl Extract, Passiflora Laurifolia Flower Extract, Passiflora Quadrangularis Flower Extract, Passiflora Incarnata Flower Extract, CI 19140, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate

Produce of

France

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply apply conditioner generously to wet hair from root to tip, enjoy the scent, and rinse. For more beautiful hair, use with Herbal Essences Uplifting Volume Shampoo.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey KT13 OXP
  • UK
  • [GB] 0800 181 184
  • [IE] 1800 535 956
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information



17 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

I use this and the shampoo to go with it and its leaves my hair feeling really good.

Excellent!

5 stars

I have tried this and found it to be very effective, it left my hair feeling healthy and full of body.

Excellent!

5 stars

Gave me so much volume and smelled absolutely amazing

Great!

4 stars

very good, keeps hair conditioned, very nice smell

Excellent!

5 stars

Nice and lovely stuff. Defo worth buying if you see it on offer. Thank you

Excellent!

5 stars

Wow. That's a nice conditioner for my fine hair. It gives volume and look really nice. Big like.

Excellent!

5 stars

This product leaves your hair silky soft but without leaving it unmanageable or greasy, it has a beautiful fragrance very fresh scent. Only needing to use a little a very small amount.

Great!

4 stars

I do like the conditioner because remains me about summer.

Lovely!

5 stars

This conditioner does what it promises, after blow drying my hair I notice a definite lift in volume, it smells great and rinses easily, I highly recommend this for anyone with limp lifeless hair.

Lovely

5 stars

I love this product, it always leave my hair silky soft and healthy looking. Because my hair can be greasy at times I need a conditioner that nourishes but does not make it look even more greasy, this is the one, It's awesome. Smells so nice as well

