Herbal Essences Conditioner Uplifting Volume 400Ml

Excellent!
I use this and the shampoo to go with it and its leaves my hair feeling really good.
Excellent!
I have tried this and found it to be very effective, it left my hair feeling healthy and full of body.
Excellent!
Gave me so much volume and smelled absolutely amazing
Great!
very good, keeps hair conditioned, very nice smell
Excellent!
Nice and lovely stuff. Defo worth buying if you see it on offer. Thank you
Excellent!
Wow. That's a nice conditioner for my fine hair. It gives volume and look really nice. Big like.
Excellent!
This product leaves your hair silky soft but without leaving it unmanageable or greasy, it has a beautiful fragrance very fresh scent. Only needing to use a little a very small amount.
Great!
I do like the conditioner because remains me about summer.
Lovely!
This conditioner does what it promises, after blow drying my hair I notice a definite lift in volume, it smells great and rinses easily, I highly recommend this for anyone with limp lifeless hair.
Lovely
I love this product, it always leave my hair silky soft and healthy looking. Because my hair can be greasy at times I need a conditioner that nourishes but does not make it look even more greasy, this is the one, It's awesome. Smells so nice as well