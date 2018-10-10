Tesco Almond Fingers 5 Pack

Delicious!
If you like almonds you will love these, they are very rich and are full of flavour, perfect with a cup of tea and great value too!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1592kJ / 379kcal
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Soya Bean, Margarine, Water, Modified Potato Starch, Dextrose, Almonds (1%), Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Salt, Invert Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Thickeners (Pectin, Guar Gum), Apricot Kernels, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Milk Proteins, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Sugar, Wheat Starch, Citric Acid.
Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Flavouring (Milk).
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produced in the Netherlands
5 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each finger
|Energy
|1592kJ / 379kcal
|732kJ / 174kcal
|Fat
|13.2g
|6.1g
|Saturates
|5.2g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|58.8g
|27.0g
|Sugars
|37.7g
|17.3g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|0.8g
|Protein
|5.3g
|2.4g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
