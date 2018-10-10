By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Almond Fingers 5 Pack

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Almond Fingers 5 Pack
£ 1.00
£0.20/each
Each finger
  • Energy732kJ 174kcal
    9%
  • Fat6.1g
    9%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars17.3g
    19%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1592kJ / 379kcal

Product Description

  • 5 Almond flavoured sponge cakes topped with half an almond.
  • Teatime classic. Sponge cake topped with half an almond for a moist, nutty treat
  Teatime classic. Sponge cake topped with half an almond for a moist, nutty treat

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Wheat Flour, Soya Bean, Margarine, Water, Modified Potato Starch, Dextrose, Almonds (1%), Stabiliser (Sorbitol), Salt, Invert Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate), Flavouring, Thickeners (Pectin, Guar Gum), Apricot Kernels, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Milk Proteins, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Milk Sugar, Wheat Starch, Citric Acid.

Margarine contains: Palm Oil, Water, Coconut Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Flavouring (Milk).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts and Egg.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach finger
Energy1592kJ / 379kcal732kJ / 174kcal
Fat13.2g6.1g
Saturates5.2g2.4g
Carbohydrate58.8g27.0g
Sugars37.7g17.3g
Fibre1.7g0.8g
Protein5.3g2.4g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--













1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious!

5 stars

If you like almonds you will love these, they are very rich and are full of flavour, perfect with a cup of tea and great value too!

