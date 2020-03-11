Herbal Essences Shampoo Upliftin Volume 400Ml

My favourite shampoo why isn't it available
Not so good results
I am always on the look out for shampoos that give my hair a lift or volume but not yet fond one that really works for me very fine hair. Fingers crossed for Uplifting Volume Shampoo Citrus I love how it make my hair feel only needed a small amount. But it really did nothing much by up lifting. Sorry but not suited for my hair. Will keep looking
Great!
It smells lovely and left my hair really really soft which is always a bonus!
Excellent!
Excellant shampoo, leaves hair feeling silky smooth and smells great.
Excellent!
LOVE. This product does not only smell brilliant, it keeps my hair shiny and healthy, definitely a MUST HAVE in the household!
Excellent!
this is a product i would highly recommend value for money making it affordable. fresh fragrance making you confident keeping your hair well conditioned. The effectiveness is priceless
Great!
Makes hair feel amazing,smells lovely and great value for money would definitely recommend x
Great!
I do like the smell of that shompo my hair feels so nice and soft. Definitely I am happy with this product.
Excellent!
I absolutely love this Uplifting Volume range from herbal Essence, not only does the citrus smell gorgeous and fresh is leaves my hair feeling clean, fresh and shiny, and I can definitely see a difference after blowdrying, it gives extra lift and volume,
Excellent!
Great shampoo and smells so fruity and nice! Would totally recommend!