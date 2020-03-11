By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Herbal Essences Shampoo Upliftin Volume 400Ml

4.5(21)Write a review
Herbal Essences Shampoo Upliftin Volume 400Ml
£ 3.00
£0.75/100ml

Offer

  • Defy gravity for your fine to normal hair with Herbal Essences Uplifting Volume shampoo. Lathering up with this lightweight formula and indulging into the sparkling orange scent is much more fun than pumping up in the gym. For better results use with Herbal Essences Uplifting Volume Conditioner. For better results, use with Herbal Essences Uplifting Volume Conditioner.
  • Volume boost for fine & normal hair
  • Brings weightless volume in your hair and defies gravity
  • Enjoy bright Citrus essences
  • Infused Fragrances Nature Inspired
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Hexyl Cinnamal, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Linoleamidopropyl PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Geraniol, Magnesium Nitrate, Zea Mays Silk Extract, Pearl Extract, Passiflora Laurifolia Flower Extract, Passiflora Quadrangularis Flower Extract, Passiflora Incarnata Flower Extract, CI 19140, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Tocopheryl Acetate, Potassium Sorbate

Produce of

France

Preparation and Usage

  • Simply apply shampoo generously to wet hair, massage into a creamy lather, enjoy the scent, and rinse. For more beautiful hair, use with Herbal Essences Uplifting Volume Conditioner.

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey KT13 OXP
  • UK
  • [GB] 0800 181 184
  • [IE] 1800 535 955
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

21 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

My favourite shampoo why isn't it available

5 stars

My favourite shampoo why isn't it available

Not so good results

4 stars

I am always on the look out for shampoos that give my hair a lift or volume but not yet fond one that really works for me very fine hair. Fingers crossed for Uplifting Volume Shampoo Citrus I love how it make my hair feel only needed a small amount. But it really did nothing much by up lifting. Sorry but not suited for my hair. Will keep looking

Great!

4 stars

It smells lovely and left my hair really really soft which is always a bonus!

Excellent!

5 stars

Excellant shampoo, leaves hair feeling silky smooth and smells great.

Excellent!

5 stars

LOVE. This product does not only smell brilliant, it keeps my hair shiny and healthy, definitely a MUST HAVE in the household!

Excellent!

5 stars

this is a product i would highly recommend value for money making it affordable. fresh fragrance making you confident keeping your hair well conditioned. The effectiveness is priceless

Great!

4 stars

Makes hair feel amazing,smells lovely and great value for money would definitely recommend x

Great!

4 stars

I do like the smell of that shompo my hair feels so nice and soft. Definitely I am happy with this product.

Excellent!

5 stars

I absolutely love this Uplifting Volume range from herbal Essence, not only does the citrus smell gorgeous and fresh is leaves my hair feeling clean, fresh and shiny, and I can definitely see a difference after blowdrying, it gives extra lift and volume,

Excellent!

5 stars

Great shampoo and smells so fruity and nice! Would totally recommend!

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Herbal Essences Uplifting Volume Conditioner 400Ml

£ 3.00
£0.75/100ml

Offer

Herbal Essences Beautiful Ends Conditioner 400Ml

£ 3.00
£0.75/100ml

Offer

Herbal Essences Dazzling Shine Lime Shampoo 400Ml

£ 3.00
£0.75/100ml

Offer

Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Coconut Conditioner 400Ml

£ 3.00
£0.75/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here