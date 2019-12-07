Hellmann's Lighter Than Light Squeezy Mayonnaise 430Ml

What a shame. 1 stars A Tesco Customer7th December 2019 Have the testers at Hellmans tried to squeeze the mayonnaise out of the bottle once it has been in the fridge.It is almost impossible,if they had this would never have been put in to production,it is really annoying.There is nothing wrong with the product just the crazy container. Report

Poor packaging, poor product 2 stars A Tesco Customer16th October 2019 Hellmann's is usually so reliable but this product is just not good. It is very gluey and about as far removed from real mayo as you can get. To add to the problem the packaging is not well thought through. It is almost impossible to squeeze out the mayo and, as a result, a huge amount gets wasted. I'm definitely returning to a jar (reusable, easier to use) and the light mayo. The lighter than light is a step too far Report

Buit-in waste 2 stars A Tesco Customer18th December 2018 I like this very light mayonnaise but not this bottle. I defy anyone to use this without wasting a quarter of the contents because you simply cannot get the product out of the bottle. I'll happily buy this in jar form but never again in the squeezy container. Report

A healthier alternative 5 stars Review from unilever.com 26th September 2018 I could not tell the difference between this product and the full-fat version! I have decided to join a weight loss group and thank you Hellmann's Lighter than Light mayonnaise I can still enjoy my delicious sandwiches and salads. My step-daughter even tried it when eating her pizza and she thought that it was tasty and delicious too! So this product will definitely be on our shopping list from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very happy mummy 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th September 2018 Tastes delicious. I'm dieting and my daughter lves tuna mayo sandwiches - will we ever be able to eat the same lunches again? Yes! Absolutely! Thank you Hellmann's Lighter than Light mayonnaise. Tuna mayo, egg mayonnaise, salad sandwiches... all back on the menu now. Didn't split when heated in toasted sandwiches, tasted delicious and my picky daughter didn't notice the difference. A triumph! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Always on our shopping list 5 stars Review from unilever.com 25th September 2018 This will always be on our list. Tasty. Great bottle. Clean cap. Easy fridge door storage. Happy! Will be adding to our list when this huge bottle runs out [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 24th September 2018 I absolutely love this mayo it tastes exactly like the original without the added calories! The squeezy tube is good however I struggled to get the mayo out towards the end. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No, to Hellmann's squeezy mayonaisse. 2 stars A Tesco Customer24th September 2018 We love Hellmann's mayo and have been buying it for decades. What we can't abide is the squeezy option. You cannot get all the contents out of the bottle. It's horrid. Tesco - please start stocking 'lighter than light' in the glass containers. Please tell Hellmann's as well. Report

Paulina1982 5 stars Review from unilever.com 23rd September 2018 Pleasant-tasting mayonnaise that's suitable for healthy eating programmes. I use a lot and I loved !!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]