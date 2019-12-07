By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hellmann's Lighter Than Light Squeezy Mayonnaise 430Ml

4.5(46)Write a review
image 1 of Hellmann's Lighter Than Light Squeezy Mayonnaise 430Ml
£ 2.25
£0.52/100ml

Product Description

  • Hellmann's Reduced Calorie Mayonnaise with 3% fat
  • Over 100 years ago Richard Hellmann created Hellmann's mayonnaise in a deli in New York, and he marked his best products by tying a blue ribbon around them. This blue ribbon can still be found on the label today and highlights our ongoing commitment to great quality products. Today Hellmann's Light than Light Mayonnaise continues to be made using quality and sustainably sourced ingredients. That is why we only use 100% free-range eggs and source all of our oils responsibly. Hellmann's Lighter than Light Mayonnaise has the same rich and creamy taste of our Real mayonnaise but contains only 3% fat. It is also an excellent source of Omega 3 and contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Our mayo is suitable for vegetarians and is perfect for healthy salads and tasty veggie burgers, or can be used as a dip or a jacket potato topping. We help people to enjoy good, honest food for the simple pleasure it is, without worry or waste. Hellmann's mayonnaise with its unmistakeable amazing taste is available in multiple sized jars and convenient squeezy bottles. Treat yourself to the nation's favourite mayonnaise. Use the unmistakeable amazing taste of Hellmann's to bring your sandwiches, burgers or salads to life. For food lovers everywhere, enjoy delicious food with Hellmann's.
  • Hellmann’s Lighter than Light Squeezy Mayonnaise, made with 100% free-range eggs, the perfect accompaniment for all your meals, burgers and sandwiches
  • Our Lighter than Light Mayonnaise has the rich creamy taste of Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise but with only 3% fat
  • Hellmann's Mayonnaise is made with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Our mayo is suitable for vegetarians, perfect for healthy salads and tasty veggie burgers
  • You can use Hellmann’s Lighter than Light Mayo for sandwiches, salads and burgers - enjoy the simple pleasure of good simple food
  • The unmistakable amazing taste of Hellmann's mayonnaise for food lovers everywhere
  • Pack size: 430ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, spirit vinegar, modified corn starch, sugar, pasteurised free range EGG & EGG yolk (4%), rapeseed oil, salt, cream powder (contains MILK), citrus fibre, colours (titanium dioxide, carotenes), thickener (xanthan gum), flavourings (contain MILK), preservative (potassium sorbate), lemon juice concentrate, antioxidant (calcium disodium EDTA)

Storage

REFRIGERATE AFTER OPENING, USE WITHIN 1 MONTH. DO NOT FREEZE.

Produce of

Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • TO OPEN: Unscrew cap, remove seal, replace cap and flip open lid.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

430 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)302 kJ317 kJ45 kJ1%
Energy (kcal)72 kcal76 kcal11 kcal1%
Fat (g)2.9 g3 g<0.5 g1%
of which saturates (g)0.7 g0.7 g0.1 g1%
Carbohydrate (g)9.3 g9.8 g1.4 g1%
of which sugars (g)4.2 g4.4 g0.6 g1%
Protein (g)0.7 g0.7 g<0.5 g1%
Salt (g)1.7 g1.8 g0.26 g4%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
1 portion = 15 g. ( Pack contains 30 portions )----

46 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Help other customers like you

What a shame.

1 stars

Have the testers at Hellmans tried to squeeze the mayonnaise out of the bottle once it has been in the fridge.It is almost impossible,if they had this would never have been put in to production,it is really annoying.There is nothing wrong with the product just the crazy container.

Poor packaging, poor product

2 stars

Hellmann's is usually so reliable but this product is just not good. It is very gluey and about as far removed from real mayo as you can get. To add to the problem the packaging is not well thought through. It is almost impossible to squeeze out the mayo and, as a result, a huge amount gets wasted. I'm definitely returning to a jar (reusable, easier to use) and the light mayo. The lighter than light is a step too far

Buit-in waste

2 stars

I like this very light mayonnaise but not this bottle. I defy anyone to use this without wasting a quarter of the contents because you simply cannot get the product out of the bottle. I'll happily buy this in jar form but never again in the squeezy container.

A healthier alternative

5 stars

I could not tell the difference between this product and the full-fat version! I have decided to join a weight loss group and thank you Hellmann's Lighter than Light mayonnaise I can still enjoy my delicious sandwiches and salads. My step-daughter even tried it when eating her pizza and she thought that it was tasty and delicious too! So this product will definitely be on our shopping list from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very happy mummy

5 stars

Tastes delicious. I'm dieting and my daughter lves tuna mayo sandwiches - will we ever be able to eat the same lunches again? Yes! Absolutely! Thank you Hellmann's Lighter than Light mayonnaise. Tuna mayo, egg mayonnaise, salad sandwiches... all back on the menu now. Didn't split when heated in toasted sandwiches, tasted delicious and my picky daughter didn't notice the difference. A triumph! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Always on our shopping list

5 stars

This will always be on our list. Tasty. Great bottle. Clean cap. Easy fridge door storage. Happy! Will be adding to our list when this huge bottle runs out [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delicious!!

5 stars

I absolutely love this mayo it tastes exactly like the original without the added calories! The squeezy tube is good however I struggled to get the mayo out towards the end. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

No, to Hellmann's squeezy mayonaisse.

2 stars

We love Hellmann's mayo and have been buying it for decades. What we can't abide is the squeezy option. You cannot get all the contents out of the bottle. It's horrid. Tesco - please start stocking 'lighter than light' in the glass containers. Please tell Hellmann's as well.

Paulina1982

5 stars

Pleasant-tasting mayonnaise that's suitable for healthy eating programmes. I use a lot and I loved !!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lighter than wow!

5 stars

So usually light products aren’t as nice as the real thing. Usually there is something missing. Different flavour, differed texture but not this. When I opened the pack it looks like mayo (if not a little bit lighter and more watery looking than the real deal) smells like mayo and when plated up and dipped in with chips, chicken and tuna tastes just like the full fat mayo. I blind taste tested my wife with this and she couldn’t tell the difference it’s that good. It’s nice, rich ans creamy. I will defiantly be getting the light mayo going forward [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 46 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

