Hellmann's Lighter Than Light Squeezy Mayonnaise 430Ml

What a shame.
Have the testers at Hellmans tried to squeeze the mayonnaise out of the bottle once it has been in the fridge.It is almost impossible,if they had this would never have been put in to production,it is really annoying.There is nothing wrong with the product just the crazy container.
Poor packaging, poor product
Hellmann's is usually so reliable but this product is just not good. It is very gluey and about as far removed from real mayo as you can get. To add to the problem the packaging is not well thought through. It is almost impossible to squeeze out the mayo and, as a result, a huge amount gets wasted. I'm definitely returning to a jar (reusable, easier to use) and the light mayo. The lighter than light is a step too far
Buit-in waste
I like this very light mayonnaise but not this bottle. I defy anyone to use this without wasting a quarter of the contents because you simply cannot get the product out of the bottle. I'll happily buy this in jar form but never again in the squeezy container.
A healthier alternative
I could not tell the difference between this product and the full-fat version! I have decided to join a weight loss group and thank you Hellmann's Lighter than Light mayonnaise I can still enjoy my delicious sandwiches and salads. My step-daughter even tried it when eating her pizza and she thought that it was tasty and delicious too! So this product will definitely be on our shopping list from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very happy mummy
Tastes delicious. I'm dieting and my daughter lves tuna mayo sandwiches - will we ever be able to eat the same lunches again? Yes! Absolutely! Thank you Hellmann's Lighter than Light mayonnaise. Tuna mayo, egg mayonnaise, salad sandwiches... all back on the menu now. Didn't split when heated in toasted sandwiches, tasted delicious and my picky daughter didn't notice the difference. A triumph! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Always on our shopping list
This will always be on our list. Tasty. Great bottle. Clean cap. Easy fridge door storage. Happy! Will be adding to our list when this huge bottle runs out [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Delicious!!
I absolutely love this mayo it tastes exactly like the original without the added calories! The squeezy tube is good however I struggled to get the mayo out towards the end. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
No, to Hellmann's squeezy mayonaisse.
We love Hellmann's mayo and have been buying it for decades. What we can't abide is the squeezy option. You cannot get all the contents out of the bottle. It's horrid. Tesco - please start stocking 'lighter than light' in the glass containers. Please tell Hellmann's as well.
Paulina1982
Pleasant-tasting mayonnaise that's suitable for healthy eating programmes. I use a lot and I loved !!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lighter than wow!
So usually light products aren’t as nice as the real thing. Usually there is something missing. Different flavour, differed texture but not this. When I opened the pack it looks like mayo (if not a little bit lighter and more watery looking than the real deal) smells like mayo and when plated up and dipped in with chips, chicken and tuna tastes just like the full fat mayo. I blind taste tested my wife with this and she couldn’t tell the difference it’s that good. It’s nice, rich ans creamy. I will defiantly be getting the light mayo going forward [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]