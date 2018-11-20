Hellmann's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise 430Ml

In love 5 stars A Tesco Customer20th November 2018 Love it! I am in love with this product and found some amazing recipes online. The flavour is great! Report

Absolutely real mayo 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 We get through a lot of mayo in our house and I think we have tried most brands on the market. But having tried this mayo again I really do that this is definitely my favourite its rich and creamy and is the perfect condement for every occasion. Will definitely buy this one in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love of my life 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Love of my life in food form. Had this with my salads and sandwiches; tuna mayo, chicken mayo, prawns etc. I literally have this on and with everything. Creamy, rich and high quality! Definitely worth a try and worth the money. I’ll be buying this from now on 11/10 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellman’s Real Mayo Squeezy 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 After using this product for the past few days I’ve really enjoyed using the squeezy bottle for easy convenience. I love mayonnaise and normally I would by the glass jar version, but this is so quicky and easy to use, just flip the cap, squeeze and just go. I like the fact that the cap doesn’t get full of left over mayonnaise and keeps it clean and tidy. Its easy to store in the door of a fridge too! I would recommend this product for great taste, easy strorage and for quick and clean use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmann’s is the only way 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I am not a big lover of sauce but whenever I get mayonnaise it has to be Hellmannn’s. Great taste and can be used with everything. The new style bottles are amazing too as you can get more out of it without having to bang it against the counter!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delish mayo - different bottle! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 We have had Mayo before in the house but we do usually buy the jars! We have never had the squeezy bottle before and I think we will continue to buy the Squeezy bottle! We loved it! As per usual it tastes amazing and not at all like plastic which I thought it might. The squeeze element made meal times a whole lot easier. The task of scraping the last little bit out of a jar is no more! I had a BBQ at the weekend an my friends brought their young children who found this much easier to use and less weighty than trying to pick up the jars. Overall I will continue to buy the squeezy bottles mainly for convenience and there really isn't that much difference in price. If not at all in some places! Thanks Hellmans for making BBQs and dinner times 10x easier for the little ones and for the adults! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Helmand real mayo squeezy 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 This mayo beats all other brands hands down! Rich and creamy you can use it on virtually anything. I like to make egg mayo sandwiches and dip my chips in it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

fabulous mayo 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I think this mayo is super tasty! We used it at a family bbq, and put it potato salad, coleslaw and as a condiment. We had so many compliments on how tasty and creamy it was [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmanns Real Mayo Squeezy 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Really tasty mayo that goes with every (almost!)food! My husband and I love this in our sandwiches, on salads and as an accompaniment to meat dishes too-really you can have it with any savoury food. Soft and creamy taste without being overly rich so it enhances your foods flavour! Yum! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]