Hellmann's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise 430Ml

£ 2.25
£0.52/100ml

Product Description

  • Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise
  • Over 100 years ago Richard Hellmann created Hellmann's mayonnaise in a deli in New York, and he marked his best products by tying a blue ribbon around them. This blue ribbon can still be found on the label today and highlights our ongoing commitment to great quality products. Today Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise continues to be made using quality and sustainably sourced ingredients. That is why we only use 100% free-range eggs and source all of our oils responsibly. Enjoy the rich and creamy taste of Hellmann's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise. It is an excellent source of Omega 3 and contains no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives. Our mayo is suitable for vegetarians and is perfect for healthy salads and tasty veggie burgers. It can be used for the perfect tuna mayo sandwich, as a jacket potato topping, or why not try it as a dip. We help people to enjoy good, honest food for the simple pleasure it is, without worry or waste. Hellmann's mayonnaise with its unmistakeable amazing taste is available in multiple sized jars and convenient squeezy bottles. Treat yourself to the nation's favourite mayonnaise. Use the unmistakeable amazing taste of Hellmann's to bring your sandwiches, burgers or salads to life. For food lovers everywhere, enjoy delicious food with Hellmann's.
  • Hellmann’s Real Squeezy Mayonnaise, made with 100% free-range eggs, the perfect accompaniment for all your meals, burgers and sandwiches
  • Our mayo contains sustainably sourced oils and is a good source of Omega-3
  • Enjoy the delicious creamy taste of Hellmann's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise, made with no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Our mayo is suitable for vegetarians, perfect for healthy salads and tasty veggie burgers
  • You can use Hellmann’s Real Mayo for sandwiches, salads and burgers - enjoy the simple pleasure of good simple food
  • The unmistakable amazing taste of Hellmann's Real mayonnaise for food lovers everywhere
  • Pack size: 430ml

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed oil (78%), water, pasteurised free range EGG & EGG yolk (7.9%), spirit vinegar, salt, sugar, sunflower oil, lemon juice concentrate, antioxidant (calcium disodium EDTA), flavourings, paprika extract

Storage

REFRIGERATE AFTER OPENING, USE WITHIN 3 MONTHS. DO NOT FREEZE.

Produce of

Spain

Preparation and Usage

  • To open: unscrew cap, remove seal, replace cap and flip open lid.

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Hellmann's,
  • Freepost ADM 3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland,

Return to

  Unilever UK,
  Hellmann's,
  Freepost ADM 3940,
  London,
  SW1A 1YR.
  Unilever Ireland,
  20 Riverwalk,
  Citywest,
  Dublin 24.

Net Contents

430 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)2985 kJ418 kJ5%
Energy (kcal)726 kcal102 kcal5%
Fat (g)79 g11 g16%
of which saturates (g)6.3 g0.9 g5%
Carbohydrate (g)1.4 g<0.5 g1%
of which sugars (g)1.3 g<0.5 g1%
Protein (g)1.1 g<0.5 g1%
Salt (g)1.5 g0.21 g3%
Omega 3 (g)6.3 g0.88 g0%
*% of Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
1 portion = 14 g. ( Pack contains 16 portions )---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

76 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

In love

5 stars

Love it! I am in love with this product and found some amazing recipes online. The flavour is great!

Absolutely real mayo

4 stars

We get through a lot of mayo in our house and I think we have tried most brands on the market. But having tried this mayo again I really do that this is definitely my favourite its rich and creamy and is the perfect condement for every occasion. Will definitely buy this one in future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love of my life

5 stars

Love of my life in food form. Had this with my salads and sandwiches; tuna mayo, chicken mayo, prawns etc. I literally have this on and with everything. Creamy, rich and high quality! Definitely worth a try and worth the money. I’ll be buying this from now on 11/10 [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellman’s Real Mayo Squeezy

5 stars

After using this product for the past few days I’ve really enjoyed using the squeezy bottle for easy convenience. I love mayonnaise and normally I would by the glass jar version, but this is so quicky and easy to use, just flip the cap, squeeze and just go. I like the fact that the cap doesn’t get full of left over mayonnaise and keeps it clean and tidy. Its easy to store in the door of a fridge too! I would recommend this product for great taste, easy strorage and for quick and clean use. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmann’s is the only way

5 stars

I am not a big lover of sauce but whenever I get mayonnaise it has to be Hellmannn’s. Great taste and can be used with everything. The new style bottles are amazing too as you can get more out of it without having to bang it against the counter!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Delish mayo - different bottle!

5 stars

We have had Mayo before in the house but we do usually buy the jars! We have never had the squeezy bottle before and I think we will continue to buy the Squeezy bottle! We loved it! As per usual it tastes amazing and not at all like plastic which I thought it might. The squeeze element made meal times a whole lot easier. The task of scraping the last little bit out of a jar is no more! I had a BBQ at the weekend an my friends brought their young children who found this much easier to use and less weighty than trying to pick up the jars. Overall I will continue to buy the squeezy bottles mainly for convenience and there really isn't that much difference in price. If not at all in some places! Thanks Hellmans for making BBQs and dinner times 10x easier for the little ones and for the adults! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Helmand real mayo squeezy

5 stars

This mayo beats all other brands hands down! Rich and creamy you can use it on virtually anything. I like to make egg mayo sandwiches and dip my chips in it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

fabulous mayo

5 stars

I think this mayo is super tasty! We used it at a family bbq, and put it potato salad, coleslaw and as a condiment. We had so many compliments on how tasty and creamy it was [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Hellmanns Real Mayo Squeezy

5 stars

Really tasty mayo that goes with every (almost!)food! My husband and I love this in our sandwiches, on salads and as an accompaniment to meat dishes too-really you can have it with any savoury food. Soft and creamy taste without being overly rich so it enhances your foods flavour! Yum! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

superb taste, beautifully thick

5 stars

Hellmans real mayo has been totally reinvented, a rich creamy consistency that is light and pleasing on the pallet packed in a squeezy bottle!! Definitely has become a firm favourite in our family. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 76 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

