Hellmann's Light Squeezy Mayonnaise 430Ml

ZAPS SALADS!!
TASTY, CREAMY,,,,,,,,,,,,,DOES IT CONTAIN E171?
Groovy mayo !!
This mayo is light ????? Not that you would ever know .The taste is creamy luxuriously more-ish and great with burgers, salads or just to dip. Will I mean have already bought more must be the smount of bbqs we are having in this great weather.the mayo goes a long way with the squeeze top . O ly down side the lid brraks very easy . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A good lower calorie option
I have recently started watching my weight and eat mayonnaise fairly often, so I was excited to try this. It tastes pretty good, it's a touch sweeter than I personally prefer, but still goes well in a sandwich and mixed with other foods. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A quality lower calorie mayo
As someone who is always watching their weight, I usually buy other lighter version brands thinking that they taste all the same so might aswell get a cheaper cost one. How wrong was I. I expected the usual watery bland taste mayo which is only fit to be mixed with tuna, egg etc. I was more than pleasantly surprised but the thick creamy texture and the taste, which actually tastes like proper mayonnaise. It is delicious squeezed onto a ham and tomato sandwich and I don't think twice about putting a splodge on my plate for dipping my chips. The squeazy bottle is easy to use with no mess and the design makes it easy to store upwards or on side. I would definitely buy this product going forward [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
We love this mayo!
So we have quite a few mayonnaise lovers in our family but Sonny is the biggest lover. He really enjoyed the taste of this mayo and usually won’t eat light versions so win for us! We also loved that the bottle was easy to use, we find some squeeze versions let out way too much sauce but not this one. We will be switching to this version permanently now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Easy Peasy Hellmann's Squeezy
Pleasantly surprised with this. I've never bought reduced fat mayo before because i thought I'd be compromising greatly on favour. But this was actually pretty tasty. Would i buy it agin? Yes if i was particularly trying to cut down on my calorie content. Otherwise I'd stick to the original. Bottle is very user friendly with non-mess squeezy lid. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Mayo no no
I have to be totally honest this wasn’t for me. This light hellmans mayo doesn’t taste the same as normal original hellmans. I definitely won’t be going out of my way to buy this anytime soon. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love love love it!
Helmand light mayo tastes great. It goes with anything, my favourite is chicken and mayo sandwiches. Easily squirts out in a controlled manor and enhances any dish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Mmmm! Mayo
I’ve tried the Hellmanns Light Mayonaise and it is lovely! We’ve had our payday takeaway treat and what better condiment than mayo. It helps (a lot!) that it’s light. The same great taste though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
hellmanns light mayonaisse
product was very good quality and had a pleasant taste good for people who do not want to many calories in their diet.however as with most things i do prefer normal versions of products over light or diet brands [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]