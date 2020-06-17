By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hellmann's Light Squeezy Mayonnaise 430Ml

4.5(90)Write a review
image 1 of Hellmann's Light Squeezy Mayonnaise 430Ml
£ 1.50
£0.35/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Light Squeezy Mayonnaise
  • Over 100 years ago Richard Hellmann created Hellmann's in a deli in New York. He marked his best products by tying a blue ribbon around them. This blue ribbon is still found on the label and signifies our ongoing commitment to great quality products. For a long, long time, we've been committed to sustainable farming, responsible business, and doing right by the people who help us make Hellmann's. Not just because we think it makes our products better, but also because it's the right thing to do. It's why we only use 100% free-range eggs and source 100% of our oils responsibly in our mayonnaise. It's why our ketchup is made with 100% sustainably grown tomatoes. And why we're always working to create new products that help fight food waste, or use up less energy, or generally do good for the world. Because we're on the side of food. Hellmann's mayonnaise range include the classic Real, Light and Lighter than Light products available in multiple sized jars and convenient squeezy bottles to add a dollop of inspiration to household of all sizes. We've also launched a range of BBQ sauces including Smokey, Honey and Chilli flavours, to spice up barbecues across the UK. Why not also try our ketchups made with 36% more tomatoes? One is made with the entire tomato crop, both red and green tomatoes, and the other is sweetened only by honey for a more natural offering. Our portfolio also extends to a great tasting American yellow mustard for those hot dog and burger occasions and, of course, the mustard is made only with sustainably sourced mustard seeds.
  • Enjoy the delicious creamy taste of Hellmann's Light Mayonnaise, made with absolutely no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Hellmann's Light mayonnaise is the ideal condiment for sandwiches, salads and burgers, bringing you a more natural taste to everyday dinners
  • 60% less calories than Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise
  • 40 calories per tablespoon for guilt free taste
  • Our mayo is suitable for vegetarians
  • Our mayonnaise is made with free range eggs and sustainably sourced oils, At Hellmann's we're on the side of food and are committed to using only the best ingredients
  • Pack size: 430ML

Information

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Net Contents

430ml

ZAPS SALADS!!

5 stars

TASTY, CREAMY,,,,,,,,,,,,,DOES IT CONTAIN E171?

Groovy mayo !!

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

This mayo is light ????? Not that you would ever know .The taste is creamy luxuriously more-ish and great with burgers, salads or just to dip. Will I mean have already bought more must be the smount of bbqs we are having in this great weather.the mayo goes a long way with the squeeze top . O ly down side the lid brraks very easy . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A good lower calorie option

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

I have recently started watching my weight and eat mayonnaise fairly often, so I was excited to try this. It tastes pretty good, it's a touch sweeter than I personally prefer, but still goes well in a sandwich and mixed with other foods. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A quality lower calorie mayo

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

As someone who is always watching their weight, I usually buy other lighter version brands thinking that they taste all the same so might aswell get a cheaper cost one. How wrong was I. I expected the usual watery bland taste mayo which is only fit to be mixed with tuna, egg etc. I was more than pleasantly surprised but the thick creamy texture and the taste, which actually tastes like proper mayonnaise. It is delicious squeezed onto a ham and tomato sandwich and I don't think twice about putting a splodge on my plate for dipping my chips. The squeazy bottle is easy to use with no mess and the design makes it easy to store upwards or on side. I would definitely buy this product going forward [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

We love this mayo!

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

So we have quite a few mayonnaise lovers in our family but Sonny is the biggest lover. He really enjoyed the taste of this mayo and usually won’t eat light versions so win for us! We also loved that the bottle was easy to use, we find some squeeze versions let out way too much sauce but not this one. We will be switching to this version permanently now. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Easy Peasy Hellmann's Squeezy

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

Pleasantly surprised with this. I've never bought reduced fat mayo before because i thought I'd be compromising greatly on favour. But this was actually pretty tasty. Would i buy it agin? Yes if i was particularly trying to cut down on my calorie content. Otherwise I'd stick to the original. Bottle is very user friendly with non-mess squeezy lid. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mayo no no

1 stars

Review from unilever.com

I have to be totally honest this wasn’t for me. This light hellmans mayo doesn’t taste the same as normal original hellmans. I definitely won’t be going out of my way to buy this anytime soon. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love love love it!

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

Helmand light mayo tastes great. It goes with anything, my favourite is chicken and mayo sandwiches. Easily squirts out in a controlled manor and enhances any dish. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mmmm! Mayo

5 stars

Review from unilever.com

I’ve tried the Hellmanns Light Mayonaise and it is lovely! We’ve had our payday takeaway treat and what better condiment than mayo. It helps (a lot!) that it’s light. The same great taste though! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

hellmanns light mayonaisse

4 stars

Review from unilever.com

product was very good quality and had a pleasant taste good for people who do not want to many calories in their diet.however as with most things i do prefer normal versions of products over light or diet brands [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

