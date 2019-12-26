By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lindt Gold Milk Chocolate Easter Bunny 5 X 10G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 2.50
£5.00/100g

  • For over 165 years, generations of our Master Chocolatiers have dedicated themselves to crafting the finest chocolates with the highest quality ingredients. Their dedication, passion and skill has led to the creation of a wide range of uncompromising chocolate masterpieces including the Lindt Gold Bunny - a delicious Milk Chocolate indulgence.
  • Delicious milk chocolate
  • Pack size: 50g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, WHOLE MILK POWDER, Cocoa Mass, LACTOSE, SKIMMED MILK POWDER, Emulsifier (SOYA LECITHIN), Malt Extract (BARLEY), Flavouring Vanillin, May contain Hazelnuts, Almonds, Cocoa Solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min.

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts
  • Contains: Barley, Lactose, Milk, Soya\Soybeans

Storage

Store in a cool and dry place.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • DE-52072 Aachen.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4, New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4, New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middlesex,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 2377 kJ / 570 kcal
Fat 37 g
- of which saturates 22 g
Carbohydrate 51 g
- of which sugars 51 g
Protein 7,4 g
Salt 0,20 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

