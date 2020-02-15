Nivea Childrens Pocket Size Spf 50 50Ml

Not just for kids
A great sized sun cream that you can take anywhere perfect for hand bag or cabin bag and lasts ages due to the high factor. I use this on my chest which burns very quickly and it’s ideal and works.
Practical product
I really like this product I buy one every year as well as a large one. This is perfect for keeping in my handbag or rucksack when we go to the beach. For those times when you have forgotten to put the sun cream in your bag, this can stay in your bag and not take up room. Also I have two small children who both need au cream for school, so again the size is perfect. The cream itself soaks in instead of making the children look sweaty which I hate from other suncreams. It also does not have a strong smell like other. Overall a great little practical product.
Good product bag size
This one is very handy packed, I had a few Nivea sun protections during last years. This one works well with my young son skin and it’s small I can take to the pocket. I would recommend.
Nice sun cream
it has perfect consistency. Easy to spread it and I love the scant, it is nice. I use it for myself too, not just on my daughter. Usually I have this one in my bag and also a Nivea sun roll for kids.
Reliable protection
I am so happy that they created a pocket size one.It offered the same protection as the full bottle, and I was able to fit it, in my daughter tiny school trip bag.She said it was very easy to apply and she didn’t burn at all this time.Its fragrance is so summery, fresh and it gives you that cooling you need on a hot weather unlike other brands that make you feel oily, sticky and hotter
Fab for handbags
We went abroad in the summer and I bought this so I can put it on my 3 year old son. It's handy as it's pocket size. Mild smelling and easy to put on. My son let us put it on him.
Brilliant
I use this on my daughter..its a very nice cream not to oily like some of the other brands of sun protection...my daughters skin was not only being protected but it was well moisturised and soft
Great
Great small pocket size,smells nice,I didn't spotted any stains on clothes after used it. Me and my kids really like it.
Very handy
I kept one of these in my bag all over the summer and found it so handy for topping up when we were out and about. And with it being nivea, you know that it's kind to skin so good for the whole family to use
Would not use any other
I used adult version on myself all year around, would not try and use any different on my child, protects his very sensitive skin from sun burns even when he gets out from the water. Its thick, soft, waterproof and protects my child. Every year same for him too.