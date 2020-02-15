By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Childrens Pocket Size Spf 50 50Ml

5(66)Write a review
Nivea Childrens Pocket Size Spf 50 50Ml
£ 3.00
£6.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Nivea Sun Kids Pocket Size Sun Lotion
  • Care
  • Especially formulated for children's delicate skin
  • Moisturising and caring formula
  • Helps reduce the risk of sun allergies
  • Protection
  • Contains highly effective UVA/UVB filters for immediate protection
  • Protects against sun exposure and long-term UV induced skin damage
  • Water resistant
  • Immediate UVA-UVB protection
  • Water resistant
  • UVA **** Superior
  • Skin compatibility dermatologically approved
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Homosalate, Octocrylene, Alcohol Denat., Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Salicylate, Bis-Ethylhexyloxyphenol Methoxyphenyl Triazine, Panthenol, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Sodium Phenylbenzimidazole Sulfonate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tapioca Starch, Glycerin, Sodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Acrylates / C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Dimethicone, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Chloride, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Linalool, Limonene, Geraniol, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Citral, Parfum

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • Important Usage Instructions
  • Apply generously before sun exposure enough to give a visible layer before rubbing in, let it dry then reapply to ensure adequate coverage and no missed areas
  • Full sized bottles will be needed for repeat full body applications
  • Applying insufficient product will lower the level of protection
  • Even when protected avoid intensive midday sun (11-3pm)
  • Reapply frequently especially after swimming and toweling
  • For young children wear protective clothing (cap, t-shirt, shorts) and apply high SPF sunscreen on sun-exposed areas (face, arms, and legs)

Warnings

  • Keep babies and young children out of direct sunlight
  • Avoid contact with textiles and hard surfaces to prevent staining

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS.

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.,
  • Birmingham,
  • B37 7YS.
  • www.NIVEA.com

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

66 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Not just for kids

5 stars

A great sized sun cream that you can take anywhere perfect for hand bag or cabin bag and lasts ages due to the high factor. I use this on my chest which burns very quickly and it’s ideal and works.

Practical product

5 stars

I really like this product I buy one every year as well as a large one. This is perfect for keeping in my handbag or rucksack when we go to the beach. For those times when you have forgotten to put the sun cream in your bag, this can stay in your bag and not take up room. Also I have two small children who both need au cream for school, so again the size is perfect. The cream itself soaks in instead of making the children look sweaty which I hate from other suncreams. It also does not have a strong smell like other. Overall a great little practical product.

Good product bag size

5 stars

This one is very handy packed, I had a few Nivea sun protections during last years. This one works well with my young son skin and it’s small I can take to the pocket. I would recommend.

Nice sun cream

5 stars

it has perfect consistency. Easy to spread it and I love the scant, it is nice. I use it for myself too, not just on my daughter. Usually I have this one in my bag and also a Nivea sun roll for kids.

Reliable protection

5 stars

I am so happy that they created a pocket size one.It offered the same protection as the full bottle, and I was able to fit it, in my daughter tiny school trip bag.She said it was very easy to apply and she didn’t burn at all this time.Its fragrance is so summery, fresh and it gives you that cooling you need on a hot weather unlike other brands that make you feel oily, sticky and hotter

Fab for handbags

5 stars

We went abroad in the summer and I bought this so I can put it on my 3 year old son. It's handy as it's pocket size. Mild smelling and easy to put on. My son let us put it on him.

Brilliant

5 stars

I use this on my daughter..its a very nice cream not to oily like some of the other brands of sun protection...my daughters skin was not only being protected but it was well moisturised and soft

Great

5 stars

Great small pocket size,smells nice,I didn't spotted any stains on clothes after used it. Me and my kids really like it.

Very handy

5 stars

I kept one of these in my bag all over the summer and found it so handy for topping up when we were out and about. And with it being nivea, you know that it's kind to skin so good for the whole family to use

Would not use any other

5 stars

I used adult version on myself all year around, would not try and use any different on my child, protects his very sensitive skin from sun burns even when he gets out from the water. Its thick, soft, waterproof and protects my child. Every year same for him too.

1-10 of 66 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

