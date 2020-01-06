By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ferrero Rocher Easter Egg 275G

image 1 of Ferrero Rocher Easter Egg 275G

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

£ 15.00
£5.46/100g

Product Description

  • Milk Chocolate & Hazelnut Egg with 8 Ferrero Rocher
  • Find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FerreroRocher
  • Make Easter taste better with Ferrero Rocher
  • The golden experience
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 275g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Hazelnuts, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Distributor address

  • Ferrero UK Ltd,
  • 889 Greenford Road,
  • Greenford,
  • UB6 0HE,
  • UK.

  • Visit us at www.ferrerorocher.com

Net Contents

275g ℮

    • Milk Chocolate and Hazelnuts Shell 175g e
    • Whole Hazelnut in Milk Chocolate and Nut Croquante 100g e

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk Chocolate 80% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (20%), Cocoa Solids: 33.5% min

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g.
    Energy 2526 Kj/ 608 Kcal
    Fat 45.8g
    Of which Saturates 22.1g
    Carbohydrate 39.8g
    Of which Sugars 39.0g
    Protein 7.3g
    Salt 0.112g
    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk Chocolate 30% (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Concentrated Butter, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Vanillin), Hazelnuts (28.5%), Sugar, Palm Oil, Wheat Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Fat-Reduced Cocoa, Emulsifier: Lecithins (Soya), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Vanillin

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100g.
    Energy 2506 Kj/ 603 Kcal
    Fat 42.7g
    Of which Saturates 14.1g
    Carbohydrates 44.4g
    Of which Sugars 39.9g
    Protein 8.2g
    Salt0.153g

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

This product is only available for delivery between 16/01/2020 and 07/05/2020.

