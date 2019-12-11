By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crespo Pitted Green Olives 354G

Crespo Pitted Green Olives 354G
£ 1.25
£0.78/100g

Product Description

  • Pitted Green Olives in Brine
  • Pack size: 160g

Information

Ingredients

Green Olives, Water, Salt, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Lactic Acid and Ascorbic Acid

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and immersed in brine. Consume within 2 weeks of opening.Best before: see lid

Warnings

  • Due to mechanical pitting methods, 100% removal of olive stones cannot be guaranteed. Consume with care.

Name and address

  • Euroliva, S.A.,
  • Ctra. Almensilla 4.,
  • 41927 Mairena del Aljarafe,
  • Sevilla,
  • Spain.

Importer address

  • RH Amar,
  • HP12 3TF.

  • RH Amar,
  • HP12 3TF.

Drained weight

160g

Net Contents

354g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 695kJ / 169 kcal
Fat 18g
of which saturates 3g
Carbohydrate 0g
of which sugars 0g
Fibre 2g
Protein 1g
Salt 4g

Safety information

Due to mechanical pitting methods, 100% removal of olive stones cannot be guaranteed. Consume with care.

The olives taste bitter and their texture is soft

The olives taste bitter and their texture is soft

