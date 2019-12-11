By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Crespo Olives Stuffed With Pimiento 354G

Crespo Olives Stuffed With Pimiento 354G
£ 1.25
£0.63/100g

Product Description

  • Green Olives Stuffed with Pimiento Paste in Brine
  • Pack size: 200g

Ingredients

Green Manzanilla Olives, Water, Pimiento Paste (15%) (Red Peppers, Sodium Alginate, Guar Gum), Salt, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, Lactic Acid and Ascorbic Acid

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and immersed in brine. Consume within 2 weeks of opening.Best before: see lid

Produce of

Product of Spain

Warnings

  • Due to mechanical pitting methods, 100% removal of olive stones cannot be guaranteed.
  • Consume with care.

Importer address

  • RH Amar,
  • HP12 3TF.

Return to

  • RH Amar,
  • HP12 3TF.

Drained weight

200g

Net Contents

354g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy596kJ / 145 kcal
Fat15g
of which saturates3g
Carbohydrate0g
of which sugars0g
Fibre2.3g
Protein0.9g
Salt4g

Safety information

Due to mechanical pitting methods, 100% removal of olive stones cannot be guaranteed. Consume with care.

