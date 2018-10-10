By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpen Strawberry & Yogurt Cereal Bars 5X29g

Alpen Strawberry & Yogurt Cereal Bars 5X29g
Product Description

  • Mixed cereal bar with apple and strawberry, dipped and drizzled with a yoghurt flavour dressing.
  • So, half-way through the day and you need a tasty pick-me up... Easy!
  • Our bars are bursting with delicious ingredients... We have combined juicy strawberry pieces with creamy rolled oats and crunchy wholegrain wheat flakes, then dipped it in a deliciously smooth yoghurt flavour coating and added a final indulgent drizzle.
  • Mountains of taste in every bite!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 145g

Information

Ingredients

Cereals (47%) (Whole Oats, Rice, Whole Wheat), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel, Sunflower), Oligofructose Syrup, Grape Extract, Dried Apple Pieces (3.1%) (with Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Humectant: Glycerol, Milk Lactose, Milk Yoghurt Powder (2.5%), Dextrose, Freeze Dried Strawberry (0.8%), Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (0.7%), Maize Starch, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Salt, Elderberry Juice Extract, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Also, not suitable for Nut allergy sufferers

Storage

Store in a cool dry, odour free place.For Best Before, see top flap.

Name and address

  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK
  • Weetabix,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,

Return to

  • We want you to enjoy Alpen bars in perfect condition. If you are not totally satisfied, please return them with the panel showing the "Best Before" date to the address detailed below.
  • Freepost RTJX-CZGH-ZLYK
  • Weetabix Consumer Services,
  • PO Box 5,
  • Burton Latimer,
  • Kettering,
  • NN15 5BR. (UK only)
  • 0800 212457 Monday - Friday 8am to 4:30pm (UK only)
  • get-in-touch at: consumerservice@alpen.co.uk

Net Contents

5 x 29g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 29g bar
Energy 1723kJ500kJ
-410kcal119kcal
Fat 11.0g3.2g
of which saturates 5.9g1.7g
Carbohydrates68g20g
of which sugars 28g8.1g
Fibre 8.1g2.3g
Protein 5.6g1.6g
Salt 0.15g0.05g

