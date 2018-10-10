Alpen Strawberry & Yogurt Cereal Bars 5X29g

Delicious bars
Cereals (47%) (Whole Oats, Rice, Whole Wheat), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm Kernel, Sunflower), Oligofructose Syrup, Grape Extract, Dried Apple Pieces (3.1%) (with Preservative: Sulphur Dioxide), Humectant: Glycerol, Milk Lactose, Milk Yoghurt Powder (2.5%), Dextrose, Freeze Dried Strawberry (0.8%), Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (0.7%), Maize Starch, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Salt, Elderberry Juice Extract, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Malic Acid
Store in a cool dry, odour free place.For Best Before, see top flap.
5 x 29g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 29g bar
|Energy
|1723kJ
|500kJ
|-
|410kcal
|119kcal
|Fat
|11.0g
|3.2g
|of which saturates
|5.9g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrates
|68g
|20g
|of which sugars
|28g
|8.1g
|Fibre
|8.1g
|2.3g
|Protein
|5.6g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.15g
|0.05g
