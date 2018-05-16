Green & Blacks Butterscotch Thick Shell Easter Egg 165G

Product Description
- Organic Milk Chocolate with Butterscotch Pieces (10 %).
- Milk chocolate with crunchy butterscotch pieces for an extremely moreish taste
- Our rich milk chocolate, filled with crunchy butterscotch pieces.
- A traditional touch of molasses is added to our Yorkshire butterscotch, offering subtle treacle notes for a truly moreish taste.
- Green & Black's is a chocolate brand founded on sustainable and ethical cocoa sourcing principles, based on our conviction that great taste comes from the finest ingredients.
- Green symbolises our commitment to ethically sourced cocoa. Black stands for our high quality and the delicious taste of our chocolate.
- Hide this thick-shelled, milk chocolate egg with crunchy toffee pieces where only you can find it
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 165G
Information
Ingredients
Cane Sugar #, Whole Milk Powder #, Cocoa Mass #, Cocoa Butter #, Butterscotch # (Cane Sugar #, Glucose Syrup #, Butter #, Palm Oil #, Molasses #, Natural Flavouring), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins #), Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Milk Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 37 %, minimum Milk Solids 24 %, Cocoa, Sugar, Molasses, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 72 %
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place.Protect from heat. For Best before please see base.
Number of uses
5-6 Portions per Egg
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Name and address
- Green & Black's,
- 3 Sanderson Road,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH,
- UK.
Return to
- Please address any UK consumer comments and enquiries to:
- "Freepost, Green & Black's Customer Care" or call us on 0800 840 1000
Net Contents
165g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 25 g
|%* / Per 25 g
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2309 kJ
|577 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|554 kcal
|138 kcal
|7 %
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|35 g
|8.7 g
|12 %
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|21 g
|5.2 g
|26 %
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|50 g
|13 g
|5 %
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|48 g
|12 g
|13 %
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.5 g
|0.6 g
|-
|-
|Protein
|8.8 g
|2.2 g
|4 %
|50 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
|0.06 g
|1 %
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
