Green & Blacks Butterscotch Thick Shell Easter Egg 165G

image 1 of Green & Blacks Butterscotch Thick Shell Easter Egg 165G

This product is only available for delivery between 15/03/2020 and 11/04/2020.

£ 5.00
£3.04/100g

Product Description

  • Organic Milk Chocolate with Butterscotch Pieces (10 %).
  • Milk chocolate with crunchy butterscotch pieces for an extremely moreish taste
  • Our rich milk chocolate, filled with crunchy butterscotch pieces.
  • A traditional touch of molasses is added to our Yorkshire butterscotch, offering subtle treacle notes for a truly moreish taste.
  • Green & Black's is a chocolate brand founded on sustainable and ethical cocoa sourcing principles, based on our conviction that great taste comes from the finest ingredients.
  • Green symbolises our commitment to ethically sourced cocoa. Black stands for our high quality and the delicious taste of our chocolate.
  • Hide this thick-shelled, milk chocolate egg with crunchy toffee pieces where only you can find it
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 165G

Information

Ingredients

Cane Sugar #, Whole Milk Powder #, Cocoa Mass #, Cocoa Butter #, Butterscotch # (Cane Sugar #, Glucose Syrup #, Butter #, Palm Oil #, Molasses #, Natural Flavouring), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins #), Vanilla Extract #, # = Certified Organic, Organic Milk Chocolate: minimum Cocoa Solids 37 %, minimum Milk Solids 24 %, Cocoa, Sugar, Molasses, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards, total 72 %

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place.Protect from heat. For Best before please see base.

Number of uses

5-6 Portions per Egg

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Please address any UK consumer comments and enquiries to:
  • "Freepost, Green & Black's Customer Care" or call us on 0800 840 1000
  • Green & Black's,
  • 3 Sanderson Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH,
  • UK.
  • www.greenandblacks.co.uk

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 25 g%* / Per 25 g*Reference Intakes
Energy 2309 kJ577 kJ8400 kJ
-554 kcal138 kcal7 %2000 kcal
Fat 35 g8.7 g12 %70 g
of which Saturates 21 g5.2 g26 %20 g
Carbohydrate 50 g13 g5 %260 g
of which Sugars 48 g12 g13 %90 g
Fibre 2.5 g0.6 g--
Protein 8.8 g2.2 g4 %50 g
Salt 0.24 g0.06 g1 %6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

