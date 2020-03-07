Organix 7 Month Rice Cakes Raspberry And Blueberry

A convenient, nutritious snack
These Raspberry and Blueberry Organix rice cakes are very moreish. They have a slight tangy, fruity coating, which make them look and taste delicious. They make a great snack to take out when you're on the go as the don't tend to make a mess, even if your little ones tend to suck them!
My toddler didnt even take these near her mouth. She held one in her hands for about a minute and came to give it to me because she didn't want it.
The cakes were pretty good tasting and enjoyed by my niece.
Fruity hand food
Thick rice cakes, soft and chewy , with a shiny fruit glaze.
Yummy little sauces
We love these as a sweet treat. My daughter loves to hold them and can easily have them as finger food. I usually break them in half so they are easier to hold. My niece loves these as her pudding after dinner! She calls them little saucers! They are a great colour with colourful packaging too which is a great way of getting a healthy snack into the children. We can’t seem to buy them in a multi pack though so this would be a great idea so we can take a smaller bag out with us.
My child enjoyed these. They dont crumble too much
My child enjoyed these. They dont crumble too much so they dont make much mess. They smell lovely.
REVOLTING
Tried one to see what they're like before giving to child. Bitter!!!!Absolutely disgusting!!!!! Threw them away.