Organix 7 Month Rice Cakes Raspberry And Blueberry

Write a review
£ 1.20
£24.00/kg

Product Description

  • Organic raspberry & blueberry rice cakes coated with apple juice, raspberry juice, blueberry juice & vanilla extract
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • New look, same great taste!
  • Our organic baby rice cakes are made with raspberries, blueberries and puffed rice. They're the perfect baby finger food and toddler snack.
  • We only use organic rice, which we gently puff into chunky circles, perfectly sized to grab, hold and munch. They're fun to explore and play. All we add is the juice from raspberries, blueberries and apples to every one.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable for 7+ months
  • Gluten free
  • No added salt or sugar
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
  • Pack size: 50G
  • No added salt or sugar

Information

Ingredients

Rice 85.2%, Apple Juice Concentrate 9.5%, Raspberry Juice Concentrate 3.0%, Blueberry Juice Concentrate 2.2%, Vanilla Extract <0.1%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Total 100%, *Thiamin (Vitamin B1) has no organic certification

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made under organic standards in Belgium

Number of uses

Approx. 8 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 7 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.
  • IMPORTANT INFORMATION:
  • The real ingredients in our rice cakes may stain so prepare for mess!

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion (3 rice cakes)
Energy 1607kJ/378kcal96kJ/23kcal
Fat 1.0g<0.5g
of which saturates 0.3g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 86g5.1g
of which sugars 9.5g0.6g
Fibre 0.7g<0.5g
Protein 6.4g<0.5g
Sodium <0.01g<0.01g
Salt <0.01g<0.01g
Thiamin (vitamin B1) 1.0mg0.061mg
Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

View more safety information

7 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Help other customers like you

A convenient, nutritious snack

5 stars

These Raspberry and Blueberry Organix rice cakes are very moreish. They have a slight tangy, fruity coating, which make them look and taste delicious. They make a great snack to take out when you're on the go as the don't tend to make a mess, even if your little ones tend to suck them!

My toddler didnt even take these near her mouth. S

1 stars

My toddler didnt even take these near her mouth. She held one in her hands for about a minute and came to give it to me because she didn't want it.

The cakes were pretty good tasting and enjoyed by

3 stars

The cakes were pretty good tasting and enjoyed by my niece.

Fruity hand food

5 stars

Thick rice cakes, soft and chewy , with a shiny fruit glaze.

Yummy little sauces

5 stars

We love these as a sweet treat. My daughter loves to hold them and can easily have them as finger food. I usually break them in half so they are easier to hold. My niece loves these as her pudding after dinner! She calls them little saucers! They are a great colour with colourful packaging too which is a great way of getting a healthy snack into the children. We can’t seem to buy them in a multi pack though so this would be a great idea so we can take a smaller bag out with us.

My child enjoyed these. They dont crumble too much

4 stars

My child enjoyed these. They dont crumble too much so they dont make much mess. They smell lovely.

REVOLTING

1 stars

Tried one to see what they're like before giving to child. Bitter!!!!Absolutely disgusting!!!!! Threw them away.

