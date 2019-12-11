Sensations Peking Spare Rib 110G
Product Description
- Peking Spare Rib Flavour Tapioca & Cassava Crackers
- - Travel the world with Sensations Oriental Crackers and explore mouth-watering tastes and complex aromas inspired by the flavours of Asia
- - Indulge in the fragrant fusion of aromatic anise, sweet sticky pork and a kick of warming ginger
- - Enjoy paired with your drink of choice for the perfect aperitif
- - Or serve with Sensations Crisps and Streetmix for the perfect party snack platter
- - Not suitable for vegetarians
- Why not excite your senses with Sensations® Nuts
- Made with tapioca & cassava
- Light & crispy texture
- No artificial colours
- No MSG
- Pack size: 110g
Information
Ingredients
Tapioca (37%), Cassava (26%), Sunflower Oil (21%), Sugar, Peking Spare Rib Seasoning, Chilli, Shallot Leaf, Spices, Salt, Peking Spare Rib Seasoning contains: Sugar, Flavouring, Dried Pork, Dried Onion, Fennel, Star Anise, Ginger, Black Pepper, Allspice, Dried Garlic, Colour (Paprika Extract), Smoke Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Barley, Gluten, Crustaceans, Egg, Milk, Soya, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, consume within 3 days.
Number of uses
This pack contains 3-4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- UK 0800 274777
- ROI 1800 509408
- Weekdays 9am-5pm
- Or Consumer Care
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
- c/o Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
Net Contents
110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g(%*) serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|603kJ
|2009kJ
|-
|144kcal (7%*)
|480kcal
|Fat
|6.6g (9%*)
|22.0g
|of which Saturates
|0.8g (4%*)
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|20.1g
|67.0g
|of which Sugars
|3.6g (4%*)
|12.0g
|Fibre
|1.3g
|4.4g
|Protein
|0.4g
|1.2g
|Salt
|1.04g (17%*)
|3.48g
|This pack contains 3-4 servings
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
