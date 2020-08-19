By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rozana Everyday Rice 5Kg

Rozana Everyday Rice 5Kg
£ 4.00
£0.80/kg

Product Description

  • Everyday rice
  • Rozana Everyday is an aromatic rice perfect for daily use
  • Rozana 100 per cent guaranteed
  • Pack size: 5KG

Information

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: See back of pack

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Allow 60g (2oz) of rice per person.
1: Rinse through with cold running water and place in a large pan with 350ml of cold water per 60g rice.
2: Add salt if required and bring to the boil.
3: Cover and simmer for 16 to 18 minutes or until the water has been absorbed.
4: Drain, then fluff through with a fork and serve immediately.

Name and address

  • Rozana,
  • Neptune Close,
  • Medway City Estate,
  • Rochester,
  • Kent,
  • ME2 4LT,

  Guarantee: We take great care to ensure you enjoy Rozana Everyday Rice in perfect condition. Should you have cause for complaint in any way, please return the pack to us stating when and where purchased. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Rozana,
  • Neptune Close,
  • Medway City Estate,
  • Rochester,
  • Kent,
  • ME2 4LT,
  • United Kingdom.
  • Tel: (01634) 290092

Net Contents

5kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesUncooked 100g provides:
Energy 1480kJ / 349kcal
Fat 0.9g
of which saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrate 76.6g
of which sugars Trace
Fibre 1.8g
Protein 7.8g
Salt Trace

