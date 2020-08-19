Rozana Everyday Rice 5Kg
Product Description
- Everyday rice
- Rozana Everyday is an aromatic rice perfect for daily use
- Rozana 100 per cent guaranteed
- Pack size: 5KG
Information
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: See back of pack
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Allow 60g (2oz) of rice per person.
1: Rinse through with cold running water and place in a large pan with 350ml of cold water per 60g rice.
2: Add salt if required and bring to the boil.
3: Cover and simmer for 16 to 18 minutes or until the water has been absorbed.
4: Drain, then fluff through with a fork and serve immediately.
Name and address
- Rozana,
- Neptune Close,
- Medway City Estate,
- Rochester,
- Kent,
- ME2 4LT,
Return to
Guarantee: We take great care to ensure you enjoy Rozana Everyday Rice in perfect condition. Should you have cause for complaint in any way, please return the pack to us stating when and where purchased. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Rozana,
- Neptune Close,
- Medway City Estate,
- Rochester,
- Kent,
- ME2 4LT,
- United Kingdom.
- Tel: (01634) 290092
Net Contents
5kg ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Uncooked 100g provides:
|Energy
|1480kJ / 349kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|76.6g
|of which sugars
|Trace
|Fibre
|1.8g
|Protein
|7.8g
|Salt
|Trace
