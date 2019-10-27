Marmite Cashew Nuts 90G

Ridiculously good!!
Ridiculously good!!
Taste amazing
Amazing. Far too nice...I'll have to keep buying them now!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2440kJ/588kcal
Cashew Nuts (88%), Marmite Yeast Extract (8%) [Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Salt, Vegetable Juice Concentrate, Vitamins (Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B12 and Folic Acid), Natural Flavouring (contains Celery)], Marmite Yeast Extract Flavour [Yeast Extract, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Sugar, Citric Acid, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Flavouring]
Store in a cool, dry place. For the perfect crunch, once opened consume immediately.
Contains 3 servings
Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
90g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 30g serving
|Energy
|2440kJ/588kcal
|732kJ/176kcal
|Fat
|45.4g
|13.6g
|of which Saturates
|7.9g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|20.5g
|6.1g
|of which sugars
|7.2g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|5.4g
|1.6g
|Protein
|21.7g
|6.5g
|Salt
|1.02g
|0.30g
|Thiamin
|0.9mg (81% NRV)
|0.3mg (24% NRV)
|Riboflavin
|0.3mg (19% NRV)
|0.1mg (6% NRV)
|Niacin
|4.8mg (30% NRV)
|1.4mg (9% NRV)
|Folic Acid
|270µg (135% NRV)
|81µg (41% NRV)
|Vitamin B12
|2.1µg (85% NRV)
|0.6µg (26% NRV)
|NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
Cautions: Choking hazard for small children.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019