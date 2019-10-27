By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Marmite Cashew Nuts 90G

5(2)Write a review
£ 1.59
£17.67/kg
Per 30g serving
  • Energy732kJ 176kcal
    9%
  • Fat13.6g
    19%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.30g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2440kJ/588kcal

Product Description

  • Oven baked cashew nuts coated in Marmite Yeast Extract with Marmite Yeast Extract Flavour.
  • Tasty cashew nuts baked with lots of lovely marmite, just for marmite nutters
  • Are you nuts for Marmite Yeast Extract?
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Rich in B vitamins
  • No artificial colours, or preservatives
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 90g
  • Rich in B vitamins

Information

Ingredients

Cashew Nuts (88%), Marmite Yeast Extract (8%) [Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Salt, Vegetable Juice Concentrate, Vitamins (Thiamin, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B12 and Folic Acid), Natural Flavouring (contains Celery)], Marmite Yeast Extract Flavour [Yeast Extract, Lactose (Milk), Salt, Sugar, Citric Acid, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Flavouring]

Allergy Information

  • Due to manufacturing processes this product is not suitable for Peanut, other Tree Nut and Sesame Seed allergy sufferers

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. For the perfect crunch, once opened consume immediately.

Number of uses

Contains 3 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Cautions:
  • Choking hazard for small children.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee:
  • If for any reason you are not satisfied with this product, please contact us via our website or write to the Freepost address.
  • Freepost: RRRY-YSCC-ULGU,
  • Humdinger Customer Services,
  • Gothenburg Way,
  • Sutton Fields Industrial Estate,
  • Hull,
  • HU7 0YG.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper 30g serving
Energy 2440kJ/588kcal732kJ/176kcal
Fat 45.4g13.6g
of which Saturates 7.9g2.4g
Carbohydrate 20.5g6.1g
of which sugars 7.2g2.2g
Fibre 5.4g1.6g
Protein 21.7g6.5g
Salt 1.02g0.30g
Thiamin0.9mg (81% NRV)0.3mg (24% NRV)
Riboflavin0.3mg (19% NRV)0.1mg (6% NRV)
Niacin4.8mg (30% NRV)1.4mg (9% NRV)
Folic Acid 270µg (135% NRV)81µg (41% NRV)
Vitamin B122.1µg (85% NRV)0.6µg (26% NRV)
NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--

Safety information

Cautions: Choking hazard for small children.

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Ridiculously good!!

5 stars

Ridiculously good!!

Taste amazing

5 stars

Amazing. Far too nice...I'll have to keep buying them now!

