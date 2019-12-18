Yeo Valley Organic Little Yeos Yogurt 4X90g
Product Description
- Organic Yogurt Blended with a Smooth Fruit Purée
- For great foodie tips and tasty recipe ideas to tempt your tots, visit; yeovalley.co.uk/recipes
- design: Big Fish®
- 4 pots of organic yeogurt
- Real fruit purée
- Never any nasties
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 360g
- Source of calcium
Information
Ingredients
Peach: Organic Yogurt (Milk), Organic Peach Purée (5%), Organic Sugar (3.9%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Apricot: Organic Yogurt (Milk), Organic Apricot Purée (5%), Organic Sugar (3.9%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavourings, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Strawberry: Organic Yogurt (Milk), Organic Strawberry Purée (5%), Organic Sugar (3.9%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Raspberry: Organic Yogurt (Milk), Organic Raspberry Purée (5%), Organic Sugar (3.9%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Contains the following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactococcus Cremoris, Streptococcus Thermophilus
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Please keep refrigerated.For 'Use By' Date, See Lid.
Name and address
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE.
Return to
- yeovalley.co.uk
Net Contents
4 x 90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 90g pot
|Energy
|428kJ/102kcal
|385kJ/91kcal
|Fat
|4.5g
|4.0g
|of which saturates
|2.9g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|10.6g
|9.5g
|of which sugars
|9.7g
|8.7g
|Protein
|4.7g
|4.2g
|Salt*
|0.12g
|0.10g
|Calcium
|168mg
|151mg†
|*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium
|†18% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day) per 90g pot
