By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Yeo Valley Organic Little Yeos Yogurt 4X90g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Yeo Valley Organic Little Yeos Yogurt 4X90g
£ 1.50
£0.42/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Organic Yogurt Blended with a Smooth Fruit Purée
  • For great foodie tips and tasty recipe ideas to tempt your tots, visit; yeovalley.co.uk/recipes
  • design: Big Fish®
  • 4 pots of organic yeogurt
  • Real fruit purée
  • Never any nasties
  • Source of calcium
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 360g
  • Source of calcium

Information

Ingredients

Peach: Organic Yogurt (Milk), Organic Peach Purée (5%), Organic Sugar (3.9%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Apricot: Organic Yogurt (Milk), Organic Apricot Purée (5%), Organic Sugar (3.9%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavourings, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Strawberry: Organic Yogurt (Milk), Organic Strawberry Purée (5%), Organic Sugar (3.9%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Raspberry: Organic Yogurt (Milk), Organic Raspberry Purée (5%), Organic Sugar (3.9%), Organic Maize Starch, Natural Flavouring, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Contains the following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactococcus Cremoris, Streptococcus Thermophilus

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Please keep refrigerated.For 'Use By' Date, See Lid.

Name and address

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.

Return to

  • Yeo Valley,
  • Blagdon,
  • North Somerset,
  • BS40 7YE.
  • yeovalley.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 90g pot
Energy 428kJ/102kcal385kJ/91kcal
Fat 4.5g4.0g
of which saturates 2.9g2.6g
Carbohydrate 10.6g9.5g
of which sugars 9.7g8.7g
Protein 4.7g4.2g
Salt*0.12g0.10g
Calcium 168mg151mg†
*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium--
†18% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day) per 90g pot--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Little Yeos Strawberry Raspberry Fromage Frais 6 X45g

£ 1.50
£0.56/100g

Offer

The Collective Suckies Strawberry Yogurt 100G

£ 0.75
£0.75/100g

Little Yeos Raspberry Apricot Fromage Frais 6 X45g

£ 1.50
£0.56/100g

Offer

Yeo Valley Fruit Favourites Yogurt 4 X120g

£ 1.85
£0.39/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here