Happy Egg Co Large Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

3(11)Write a review
Happy Egg Co Large Free Range Eggs 6 Pack
£ 1.50
£0.25/each

Product Description

  • Large
  • Our girls are fed on a diet rich in Vitamin D, which means 2 Large Happy Eggs naturally contain 95% of your daily need*.
  • *Based on 2 average large eggs (68g per egg)
  • More information at egginfo.co.uk
  • Hundreds of recipe ideas of eggrecipes.co.uk
  • Happy Hens Lay Tasty Eggs!
  • Class A
  • Rich in vitamin D
  • Naturally high in protein
  • Free range natural goodness
  • 2 medium happy eggs contain 95% of your daily vitamin D
  • From farms independently monitored for welfare
  • Rich in vitamin D
  • Naturally high in protein

Information

Storage

Keep eggs refrigerated after purchase to maintain freshness.

Number of uses

6 eggs per pack = 3 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • The Happy Egg Co.,
  • North Scarle,
  • Lincs,
  • LN6 9HA.

Return to

  • The Happy Egg Co.,
  • North Scarle,
  • Lincs,
  • LN6 9HA.
  • To find our more visit thehappyegg.co.uk
  • Or contactus@thehappyeggco.uk

Net Contents

6 x Eggs

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (2 Large Eggs)
Energy 547 kJ/131kcal648 kJ/154kcal
Fat 9.0g10.6g
of which saturates 2.5g3.0g
Carbohydrate <0.5g<0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 12.6g15.0g
Salt 0.385g0.46g
Vitamin D 4µg 80% RI*4.74µg 95% RI*
6 eggs per pack = 3 servings--
*RI = reference intake--

11 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Go to work on kind eggs

5 stars

I have had these eggs before and even when a egg is broke in the box its not the end of the world just tip the box when other eggs taken out and put in cup and into fridge for later use..I think people are to fussy and hens work hard producing eggs for humans,perhaps if hens were treated fairly in life their eggs could be more better for other people.

Not fresh enough

3 stars

The box given to me was far to close to sell by date

these eggs have been old in the past with runny eg

4 stars

these eggs have been old in the past with runny egg whites,but, the last 2 weeks have been very fresh at last

The GREAT egg.

5 stars

Consistently wonderful. Have used for years.

NOT all large

3 stars

not good supposed to be large but one get two large two medium and two small eggs in the boxes, not all large. Tesco why can't we read others comments???? afraid it will put customers off buying???

CRACKED EGGS About half the eggs were cracked, mak

3 stars

CRACKED EGGS About half the eggs were cracked, making them useless for boiling.

Nice taste

4 stars

Nice colour yolk Taste good shell thin

These eggs are tasty but almost ALWAYS BROKEN & st

2 stars

These eggs are tasty but almost ALWAYS BROKEN & stuck to the box so at least one or two are unuseable.

Broken. This needs to be refunded.

1 stars

Broken. This needs to be refunded.

small eggs not large

2 stars

have bought these and they certainly were not large

1-10 of 11 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

