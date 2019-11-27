Happy Egg Co Large Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

Go to work on kind eggs
I have had these eggs before and even when a egg is broke in the box its not the end of the world just tip the box when other eggs taken out and put in cup and into fridge for later use..I think people are to fussy and hens work hard producing eggs for humans,perhaps if hens were treated fairly in life their eggs could be more better for other people.
Not fresh enough
The box given to me was far to close to sell by date
these eggs have been old in the past with runny eg
these eggs have been old in the past with runny egg whites,but, the last 2 weeks have been very fresh at last
The GREAT egg.
Consistently wonderful. Have used for years.
NOT all large
not good supposed to be large but one get two large two medium and two small eggs in the boxes, not all large. Tesco why can't we read others comments???? afraid it will put customers off buying???
CRACKED EGGS About half the eggs were cracked, mak
CRACKED EGGS About half the eggs were cracked, making them useless for boiling.
Nice taste
Nice colour yolk Taste good shell thin
These eggs are tasty but almost ALWAYS BROKEN & st
These eggs are tasty but almost ALWAYS BROKEN & stuck to the box so at least one or two are unuseable.
Broken. This needs to be refunded.
Broken. This needs to be refunded.
small eggs not large
have bought these and they certainly were not large