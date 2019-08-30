By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Happy Egg Co Medium Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

Happy Egg Co Medium Free Range Eggs 6 Pack
£ 1.30
£0.22/each

Product Description

  Medium
  Our girls are fed on a diet rich in Vitamin D, which means 2 Medium Happy Eggs naturally contain 80% of your daily need*.
  * Based on 2 average medium eggs (58g per egg).
  More information at egginfo.co.uk
  Hundreds of recipe ideas at eggrecipes.co.uk
  Happy Hens Lay Tasty Eggs!
  Class A
  Rich in vitamin D
  Naturally high in protein
  Free range natural goodness
  • 2 medium happy eggs contain 80% of your daily vitamin D
  From farms independently monitored for welfare
  • Rich in vitamin D
  • Naturally high in protein

Information

Storage

Keep eggs refrigerated after purchase to maintain freshness.

Number of uses

6 eggs per pack = 3 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Name and address

  Packed for:
  The Happy Egg Co.,
  North Scarle,
  Lincs,
  LN6 9HA.

Return to

  The Happy Egg Co.,
  North Scarle,
  Lincs,
  LN6 9HA.
  To find out more visit www.thehappyegg.co.uk
  Or contactus@thehappyeggco.uk

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (2 Medium Eggs)
Energy 547 kJ/131kcal552 kJ/132kcal
Fat 9.0g9.1g
of which saturates 2.5g2.5g
Carbohydrate <0.5g<0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 12.6g12.8g
Salt 0.385g0.40g
Vitamin D4μg 80% RI*4.04μg 80.8% RI*
6 eggs per pack = 3 servings--
*RI = reference intake--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Not cruelty free

1 stars

NOT cruelty free!

best free range eggs

5 stars

theese seem to be the best eggs, for taste

