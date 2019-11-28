By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sparkling Diet Lemonade 2Ltr

5(9)Write a review
Tesco Sparkling Diet Lemonade 2Ltr
£ 0.40
£0.02/100ml
One glass
  • Energy10kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    0%
  • Sugars0.1g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 4kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • No added sugar carbonated lemonade soft drink with lemon juice from concentrate and sweeteners.
  • SHERBERTY & SWEET Made with lemon juice from concentrate for a bright citrus zing Our drinks experts have been creating fizzy drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We take old favourites, and carefully evolve these recipes over time, using absolutely no artificial flavours.
  • Pack size: 2000ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2.0%), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Sucralose), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
 

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep cool and out of sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Pressurised container. Open with care, covering cap..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2L

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy4kJ / 1kcal10kJ / 2kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.0g0.1g
Sugars0.0g0.1g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.0g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

9 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Can't Get Enough! 😄

5 stars

OMG!! I absolutely love this lemonade. I go through at least 6 bottles a week. Sugar-free too. My only criticism is that I wish the fizz lasted a bit longer.

great taste, great value

5 stars

great taste, great value

Good quality

5 stars

Good quality

Fantastic drink at a great price!

5 stars

Only ever buy this and the family love it. Amazing value and great taste - what more could you want!

Tasty

5 stars

I like this ,nice bubbles,and a great price.

Great lemonade to drink

5 stars

I buy this lemonade as I only drink coffee once a day so need something else

Ideal on its own or mixed with squash or cordial

5 stars

I drink 2 litres a day, and it's the best supermarket diet lemonade there is. Helped me lose 3 stone in 8 months and maintain easily.

Great value for money and tastes great!

5 stars

Have been using this lemonade for about 2 months and it’s just as good as R whites lemonade or Schweppes!

Well worth it

5 stars

As lemonade gos it's great i use it as a mixer and on its own. Fizz is maybe be not as long lasting but to be honest for the money it's a good buy.

