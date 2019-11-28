Tesco Sparkling Diet Lemonade 2Ltr

Can't Get Enough! 😄
OMG!! I absolutely love this lemonade. I go through at least 6 bottles a week. Sugar-free too. My only criticism is that I wish the fizz lasted a bit longer.
great taste, great value
Good quality
Fantastic drink at a great price!
Only ever buy this and the family love it. Amazing value and great taste - what more could you want!
Tasty
I like this ,nice bubbles,and a great price.
Great lemonade to drink
I buy this lemonade as I only drink coffee once a day so need something else
Ideal on its own or mixed with squash or cordial
I drink 2 litres a day, and it's the best supermarket diet lemonade there is. Helped me lose 3 stone in 8 months and maintain easily.
Great value for money and tastes great!
Have been using this lemonade for about 2 months and it’s just as good as R whites lemonade or Schweppes!
Well worth it
As lemonade gos it's great i use it as a mixer and on its own. Fizz is maybe be not as long lasting but to be honest for the money it's a good buy.