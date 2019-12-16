Tesco 4 Garlic Butter Breaded Chicken Kievs 500G

waken your taste buds
WOW - SO DELICIOUS
If I could give more than 5 stars I would. They are absolutely delicious. I heat them in the microwave set on medium for 2-3 min. But not all microwaves are the same, so go by trial and error. There is a WOW factor about them. Serve them to guests or the kids - they will love them. They make a great quick lunch or just a snack when peckish. To save space in the freezer, I empty several boxes into a large plastic bag, so they can displace themselves in all the nooks and crannies. WIBA = Yes (WIBA = Would I Buy Again)
Stick with the fresh ones
I had one of these and the chicken tasted so wrong, it was reformed or something and the flavour was awful. I didn't finish it and I threw the rest away, really disappointed.
Best chicken kievs Ive tasted!!
Absolutely delicious...These have the right amount of flavour buttery and garlic...and the best thing about it when you cut into it the sauce comes bursting out and presents you with that lovely garlic sauce flavour...Its taste and smells so good! I really lovely your chicken kievs...Please dont ever change the flavour...I love the way it bursts out when you cut into the kiev!! ust amazing! Just delightful!!