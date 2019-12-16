By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 4 Garlic Butter Breaded Chicken Kievs 500G

4(5)Write a review
Tesco 4 Garlic Butter Breaded Chicken Kievs 500G
£ 2.50
£5.00/kg
Each kiev cooked contains
  • Energy318kcal 1325kJ
    16%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Fat22.2g
    32%
  • Saturates7.3g
    37%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1250kJ (300kcal)

Product Description

  • Chopped and shaped chicken breast filled with garlic butter in a breadcrumb coating.
  • Classic chicken kievs are a real family favourite and it's easy to see why. Fuss free, quick cooking for hungry tummies at teatime. These frozen chicken kievs, made with 100% breast meat in a crispy breadcrumb coating, have a tasty garlic butter centre and cook from frozen in just 30 minutes. Make a teatime treat with herby new potatoes and petits pois or for simple suppers team your kievs with potato waffles, frozen peas and a dollop of tomato ketchup. This product is made with 100% chopped and shaped chicken breast with no artificial preservatives, flavours or colours.
  • Succulent chicken kievs filled with delicious garlic butter.
  • Pack size: 0.5kg

Information

Ingredients

Chicken Breast (54%), Breadcrumbs, Butter (Milk), Water, Wheat Flour, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Salt, Black Pepper. Breadcrumbs contain: Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt, Dextrose. Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen.Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Temperature: 200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6
Time: 25-30 mins
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
  • Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
  • For best results cook from frozen.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using chicken from the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach kiev (106g) contains
Energy1250kJ (300kcal) 1325kJ (318kcal)
Fat21.0g22.2g
saturates6.9g7.3g
Carbohydrate14.0g14.9g
sugars0.7g0.7g
Fibre0.7g0.8g
Protein13.6g14.4g
Salt0.5g0.6g
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

5 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

waken your taste buds

4 stars

great taste

waken your taste buds

4 stars

great taste

WOW - SO DELICIOUS

5 stars

If I could give more than 5 stars I would. They are absolutely delicious. I heat them in the microwave set on medium for 2-3 min. But not all microwaves are the same, so go by trial and error. There is a WOW factor about them. Serve them to guests or the kids - they will love them. They make a great quick lunch or just a snack when peckish. To save space in the freezer, I empty several boxes into a large plastic bag, so they can displace themselves in all the nooks and crannies. WIBA = Yes (WIBA = Would I Buy Again)

Stick with the fresh ones

1 stars

I had one of these and the chicken tasted so wrong, it was reformed or something and the flavour was awful. I didn't finish it and I threw the rest away, really disappointed.

Best chicken kievs Ive tasted!!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious...These have the right amount of flavour buttery and garlic...and the best thing about it when you cut into it the sauce comes bursting out and presents you with that lovely garlic sauce flavour...Its taste and smells so good! I really lovely your chicken kievs...Please dont ever change the flavour...I love the way it bursts out when you cut into the kiev!! ust amazing! Just delightful!!

