Gillette Series Sensitive Skin Shave Gel 200Ml

Ok
Got this on a half price deal. My partner likes it although prefers gels. Found this did the job just the same as any other shaving foam
Great!
This is a great product to use , as it soften and shield your skin , with a cooling sensation , specially its viscosity and powerful cooling feeling , allowing you to shave multiple times without damage your skin.
Best shaving gel, but cannot find it any more
Used this fragrance-free shaving gel for ever. Then, local shops stopped supplying and had to buy it online from the UK. Now it is nowhere to be found. I really do not know how to find a replacement.
Always
its my first choice, this brand always cover my expectation
Fragrance free smoothness
I don't like my skin to smell like cheap perfume after shaving so this product has been my choice for years. Need to start looking trough other brands to find suitable new product. How about Nivea?
Good for legs
I used my partner's for my legs and found that it worked better than the usual women's shaving foams, if left me legs feeling smoother and softer.
Best shaving foam I have used
Pretty much the only shaving foam I could find that is fragrance free. I hope they always keep making this product - by far the best in the range.
Only thing my partner will use
Bought this for my partner when it was on special offer and he loved it. He said it left his skin lovely and soft and didn't leave it at all sore which is an issue he has had even with sensitive gels
Fantastic product
always look to see the price, as it beats all other brands.
good product
This product is a very good product for guys with sensitive skin .I suffer badly when wet shaving and find this product reduces sensitivity to almost zero.