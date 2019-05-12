By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gillette Series Sensitive Skin Shave Gel 200Ml

4.5(18)Write a review
image 1 of Gillette Series Sensitive Skin Shave Gel 200Ml
£ 3.00
£1.50/100ml
  • Get an incredibly smooth shave with Gillette Series Sensitive men's shaving gel. Its 3x Action formula, with aloe, soothes skin for a cool, comfortable shave, hydrates during the shave, and helps protect skin from irritation.
  • Shaving gel that helps protect against irritation
  • Features 3x action formula: soothes, hydrates, protects
  • Lightly fragranced for sensitive skin
  • Formulated with Aloe
  • Pack size: 200ML

Aqua, Palmitic Acid, Triethanolamine, Isopentane, Stearic Acid, Glyceryl Oleate, Isobutane, Sorbitol, Parfum, Hydroxyethylcellulose, PEG-90M, Menthol, Limonene, BHT, PEG-23M, Myristic Acid, Lauric Acid, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Silica, Lecithin, Tocopherol, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides Citrate, CI 42090

United Kingdom

  • Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep out of reach of children. 5.6% by mass of the contents are flammable. Use only as directed.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

200 ℮

Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C/122°F. Keep out of reach of children. 5.6% by mass of the contents are flammable. Use only as directed.

18 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Ok

3 stars

Got this on a half price deal. My partner likes it although prefers gels. Found this did the job just the same as any other shaving foam

Great!

4 stars

This is a great product to use , as it soften and shield your skin , with a cooling sensation , specially its viscosity and powerful cooling feeling , allowing you to shave multiple times without damage your skin.

Best shaving gel, but cannot find it any more

5 stars

Used this fragrance-free shaving gel for ever. Then, local shops stopped supplying and had to buy it online from the UK. Now it is nowhere to be found. I really do not know how to find a replacement.

Always

5 stars

its my first choice, this brand always cover my expectation

Fragrance free smoothness

5 stars

I don't like my skin to smell like cheap perfume after shaving so this product has been my choice for years. Need to start looking trough other brands to find suitable new product. How about Nivea?

Good for legs

5 stars

I used my partner's for my legs and found that it worked better than the usual women's shaving foams, if left me legs feeling smoother and softer.

Best shaving foam I have used

5 stars

Pretty much the only shaving foam I could find that is fragrance free. I hope they always keep making this product - by far the best in the range.

Only thing my partner will use

5 stars

Bought this for my partner when it was on special offer and he loved it. He said it left his skin lovely and soft and didn't leave it at all sore which is an issue he has had even with sensitive gels

Fantastic product

5 stars

always look to see the price, as it beats all other brands.

good product

4 stars

This product is a very good product for guys with sensitive skin .I suffer badly when wet shaving and find this product reduces sensitivity to almost zero.

