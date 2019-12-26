By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Medium Easter Egg 128G

Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons Medium Easter Egg 128G
£ 1.50
£1.18/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow milk chocolate egg with milk chocolate buttons.
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • Partnering to improve the lives of cocoa farmers and their communities
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Join in this Easter!
  • Find out more about Cadbury's Easter activities on www.cadbury.co.uk/easter
  • Your Easter Egg has been made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • Milk chocolate egg shell made with Cadbury Dairy Milk
  • 4 portions per hollow shell

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • A fun Easter treat with this medium milk chocolate Easter egg with a bag of delicious Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons inside the egg
  • An ideal small Easter gift
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 128g

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk
  • May Contain: Nuts

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only)
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

128g ℮

    Information

    Ingredients

    Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

    Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 1/4 Shell (25 g)%* Per 1/4 Shell (25 g)*Reference Intakes
    Energy 2241 kJ560 kJ8400 kJ /
    -537 kcal134 kcal7 %2000 kcal
    Fat 31 g7.7 g11 %70 g
    of which Saturates 18 g4.5 g22 %20 g
    Carbohydrate 56 g14 g5 %260 g
    of which Sugars 56 g14 g15 %90 g
    Fibre 2.1 g0.5 g--
    Protein 7.3 g1.8 g4 %50 g
    Salt 0.24 g0.06 g1 %6 g
    *Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
    Information

    Ingredients

    Allergy Information

    Storage

    Nutrition

