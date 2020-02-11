By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Shampoo 400Ml

5(132)Write a review
£ 3.00
£0.75/100ml
  • Say 'hello' to a deep drenching of quenching hydration. Herbal Essences Hello Hydration deep moisturising shampoo and Hair Conditioner replenishes moisture to your thirsty tresses. Soak it up and flood your senses with coconut essences. Talk about beautifully moisturised locks. Use with Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Hair Conditioner.
  • Hydrating shampoo for dry hair that helps replenish your hair's much needed moisture
  • 100% recyclable bottle (our cap not yet) depending on recycling facilities
  • Shampoo 0% colourants, 0% paraffin, 0% silicones
  • Recognised by Peta Org for our commitment to always stand for cruelty free
  • Pack size: 400ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Citrate, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Dimethicone, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Tetrasodium EDTA, Hexyl Cinnamal, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzyl Salicylate, Propylene Glycol, Limonene, Linalool, Magnesium Nitrate, Zea Mays Silk Extract, Orchis Mascula Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

France

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 181 184
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

400 ℮

132 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent!

5 stars

I thought I would try something different so I got this conditioner the other day and WOW! I’m in love already! My hair feels so silky smooth and in perfect condition. It doesn’t leave a greasy layer like some. I would definitely recommend

Herbal Essence Hello Hydration

5 stars

Kids and I loved the way it smells and makes you feel fresh

Excellent!

5 stars

Oh my days, the smell of this shampoo is just amazing! Every time I wish my hair I can smell the fragrance. My hair felt so clean and it removed all of my styling products better than any other shampoo that I've tried

Excellent!

5 stars

I’m really pleased with this after washing and drying my hair was so soft,shiney and much more manageable.

Great!

4 stars

Great shampoo lovely fragrance works well to rehydrate dry hair especially along with the conditioner

Excellent!

5 stars

A great product for use for myself and daughter, very reasonable price and smells lovely.

Excellent!

5 stars

I thought I’d try this new product for a change on my coloured hair which is a bit dry. It left my hair silky smooth and smelling lovely.

Herbal essences

5 stars

There herbal essences shampoos for dry and damaged hair there ocean spray smell is like your in there ocean washing your hair listening to them waterfalls and then sprays coming back at you. I tried this shampoo a month ago and it was then first one in along time that made my hair feel fresh and alive.

Herbal essence blue

5 stars

Love the smells of most of your hair products they always leave my hair moisturised and soft and silky I love 2 use the hair masks too

Excellent!

5 stars

After long time using another shampoo and conditioner i foubd this amazing one! I am so happy that i decide to try! This line is amazing! :)

1-10 of 132 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

