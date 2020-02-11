Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Shampoo 400Ml

Excellent!
I thought I would try something different so I got this conditioner the other day and WOW! I’m in love already! My hair feels so silky smooth and in perfect condition. It doesn’t leave a greasy layer like some. I would definitely recommend
Herbal Essence Hello Hydration
Kids and I loved the way it smells and makes you feel fresh
Excellent!
Oh my days, the smell of this shampoo is just amazing! Every time I wish my hair I can smell the fragrance. My hair felt so clean and it removed all of my styling products better than any other shampoo that I've tried
Excellent!
I’m really pleased with this after washing and drying my hair was so soft,shiney and much more manageable.
Great!
Great shampoo lovely fragrance works well to rehydrate dry hair especially along with the conditioner
Excellent!
A great product for use for myself and daughter, very reasonable price and smells lovely.
Excellent!
I thought I’d try this new product for a change on my coloured hair which is a bit dry. It left my hair silky smooth and smelling lovely.
Herbal essences
There herbal essences shampoos for dry and damaged hair there ocean spray smell is like your in there ocean washing your hair listening to them waterfalls and then sprays coming back at you. I tried this shampoo a month ago and it was then first one in along time that made my hair feel fresh and alive.
Herbal essence blue
Love the smells of most of your hair products they always leave my hair moisturised and soft and silky I love 2 use the hair masks too
Excellent!
After long time using another shampoo and conditioner i foubd this amazing one! I am so happy that i decide to try! This line is amazing! :)