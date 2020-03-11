Herbal Essences Ignite My Colour Shampoo 400Ml

Excellent!
Love this shampoo, love it the smell my hair feels better, fresh and bright. Great purchase
I cannot rave about this shampoo enough! It's somehow managed to tame my frizzy hair, and it smells divine. I use it every time I was my hair now, along with the conditioner. I've done a bit of damage to my hair over the past 3 years by bleaching it and dying it every colour under the sun, so the colour won't usually stay in parts of my hair that are particularly damaged, but it's staying a lot longer than usual since I started using this shampoo. Can't recommend it enough!
Nice product makes hair feel fresh and clean as all their product do
Smells nothing like roses. More like a toddler's artificial cherry- favoured lolly. Simply horrible. Was anticipating a scent that was more adult-orientated. Binned.
Usually I love the products from herbal essences, especially the honey one. I chose this one because it was 'colour safe'. It's been about two weeks since I dyed my hair with semi permanent dye and there's been hardly any rinse out of colour with the honey scented, but as soon as I used this shampoo the water turned very colourful and after one wash my colour has faded. It smells nice at least.
Wow! This for me is one of the better shampoos I have used. I now use it for the while family
Love the smell of this shampoo! It's so good. Definitely telling all of my friends about it.
Have used herbal essences since it was very first launched many years ago .The ignite my colour it makes my blonde tips shine my hair is left super soft,it smells beautiful and leaves my hair every manigable,I would never use any other product as I've been satisfied with this fantastic product.
I purchased this recently as I have coloured hair and wanted too see how good it was for keeping your colour without it fading and so far I'm very pleased as it's keeping my colour from using it the last month it really works .so I've finely found what I'm looking for I wash my hair three times a week .it's also value for money I know longer need too pay out for expensive conditioners or shampoos I highly recommend this product.
I've dyed my hair every colour under the sun including both peroxide & powder bleach and I've naturally dark brunette almost black hair, this shampoo never made it look brassy or frizzy especially when used with coinciding conditioner.