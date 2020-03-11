By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Herbal Essences Ignite My Colour Shampoo 400Ml

Write a review
£ 3.00
£0.75/100ml

  • Fire up your colour and let your vibrancy re-ignite with Herbal Essences Ignite My Colour shampoo. This nature inspired formula has a fusion of Moroccan rose nectar. Did you know that roses were used in Egypt as offerings to the goddess Isis, the matron of nature? For better results use with Herbal Essences Ignite My Colour Conditioner.
  • Radiant shine of your coloured hair
  • Reveals radiance and ignites your colour
  • Enjoy Moroccan Roses essences
  • Infused Fragrances Nature Inspired
  • Pack size: 400ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Linoleamidopropyl PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Limonene, Hexyl Cinnamal, Magnesium Nitrate, Zea Mays Silk Extract, Rosa Centifolia Flower Extract, Passiflora Incarnata Fruit Extract, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, CI 17200, Methylisothiazolinone, Tocopheryl Acetate, CI 19140, Potassium Sorbate

France

  • Simply apply shampoo generously to wet hair, massage into a creamy lather, enjoy the scent, and rinse. For more beautiful hair, use with Herbal Essences Ignite My Colour Conditioner.

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

  • Procter & Gamble
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey KT13 OXP
  • UK
  • [GB] 0800 181 184
  • [IE] 1800 535 941
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

400 ℮

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

201 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this shampoo, love it the smell my hair feels better, fresh and bright. Great purchase

Excellent!

5 stars

I cannot rave about this shampoo enough! It's somehow managed to tame my frizzy hair, and it smells divine. I use it every time I was my hair now, along with the conditioner. I've done a bit of damage to my hair over the past 3 years by bleaching it and dying it every colour under the sun, so the colour won't usually stay in parts of my hair that are particularly damaged, but it's staying a lot longer than usual since I started using this shampoo. Can't recommend it enough!

Excellent!

5 stars

Nice product makes hair feel fresh and clean as all their product do

Horrible scent, not like roses

1 stars

Smells nothing like roses. More like a toddler's artificial cherry- favoured lolly. Simply horrible. Was anticipating a scent that was more adult-orientated. Binned.

Doesn't do what it says on the bottle

2 stars

Usually I love the products from herbal essences, especially the honey one. I chose this one because it was 'colour safe'. It's been about two weeks since I dyed my hair with semi permanent dye and there's been hardly any rinse out of colour with the honey scented, but as soon as I used this shampoo the water turned very colourful and after one wash my colour has faded. It smells nice at least.

Excellent!

5 stars

Wow! This for me is one of the better shampoos I have used. I now use it for the while family

Great!

4 stars

Love the smell of this shampoo! It's so good. Definitely telling all of my friends about it.

Excellent!

5 stars

Have used herbal essences since it was very first launched many years ago .The ignite my colour it makes my blonde tips shine my hair is left super soft,it smells beautiful and leaves my hair every manigable,I would never use any other product as I've been satisfied with this fantastic product.

Excellent!

5 stars

I purchased this recently as I have coloured hair and wanted too see how good it was for keeping your colour without it fading and so far I'm very pleased as it's keeping my colour from using it the last month it really works .so I've finely found what I'm looking for I wash my hair three times a week .it's also value for money I know longer need too pay out for expensive conditioners or shampoos I highly recommend this product.

Excellent!

5 stars

I've dyed my hair every colour under the sun including both peroxide & powder bleach and I've naturally dark brunette almost black hair, this shampoo never made it look brassy or frizzy especially when used with coinciding conditioner.

