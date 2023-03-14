Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Hair Conditioner 400ml

Give dry hair the scent-sational treatment it deserves with Herbal Essences Hello Hydrate Conditioner, with coconut extract that gives your hair a real pina colada fragrance. This moisturising shampoo gives dry locks the hydration they deserve and leaves them smelling as good as they feel. , Packed in a 100% recyclable bottle, the cruelty-free formula is also free from colorants and most definitely from boredom. , After shampooing, squeeze out a blob, apply through strands and rinse. Ta-da! Scent-sational hair.

Conditioner with coconut extract gives hair a scent-sational pina colada fragrance Moisturising conditioner for dry hair gives locks the hydration they deserve Free from colorants, and nasties (like microplastics) as well as PETA certified cruelty free For best results use Herbal Essences shampoo and conditioner together in your haircare routine Pass on the good by recycling this 100% recyclable bottle

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Cetyl Alcohol, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Parfum, Benzyl Alcohol, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Alcohol, Propylene Glycol, Disodium EDTA, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Limonene, Linalool, Magnesium Nitrate, Zea Mays Silk Extract, Orchis Mascula Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Net Contents

400ml ℮