Herbal Essences Dazzling Shine Lime Shampoo 400Ml

Give hair the scent-sational treatment it deserves with Herbal Essences Dazzling Shine Shampoo, with a real lime fragrance that hits you like a green spritzer. Suitable for all hair types, this shampoo gives locks back their lustrous shine and leave it smelling as good as it feels. , Packed in a 100% recyclable bottle, the cruelty-free formula is also free from colorants and most definitely from boredom. Apply a good squidge, lather up, rinse away. Complete your routine with Herbal Essences Dazzling Shine Conditioner.

Shampoo with a scent-sational real lime fragrance Shampoo for all hair types give locks lustrous shine Free from colorants, and nasties (like microplastics) as well as PETA certified cruelty free For best results use Herbal Essences shampoo and conditioner together in your haircare routine Pass on the good by recycling this 100% recyclable bottle

Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Citric Acid, Cocamide MEA, Parfum, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Benzoate, Limonene, Tetrasodium EDTA, Linalool, Sodium Hydroxide, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Linoleamidopropyl Pg-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Citronellol, Magnesium Nitrate, Zea Mays Silk Extract, Rosa Centifolia Flower Extract, Pearl Extract, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Tocopheryl Acetate, Methylisothiazolinone

