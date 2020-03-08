Herbal Essences Conditioner Dazzling Shine 400Ml

Great!
My wife loves this range of shampoo and conditioner. And I love the smell of her hair !! ;-)
Not suitable for ethical consumers
They perform horrific experiments on animals, completely unnecessary so I wont touch the stuff. Tesco dont test so buy their own brand products if you don't want to fund animal cruelty, it's cheaper too.
Excellent!
I’ve used this for years now. Keeps my hair clean but doesn’t weigh it down like cream shampoos would. Lovely scent and good foam. Highly recommend.
Great!
This was a really nice product it worked great on my hair and the aftermath was great I really recommend it!
Excellent!
I always get compliments on how my hair smells after using this shampoo. My scalp is sensitive and I never have issues.
Great!
Excellent product which leaves hair softer than soft
Excellent!
I love this product, it really put the shine back into my hair
Excellent!
I LOVE this condition. It not only made my hair soft. But also made my hair shine and smell amazing!!!
Average!
I dont like smell of it... it remember me some farmaci smell...
A Bobby Dazzler
The Herbal Essences hair care range is fantastic. It leaves your hair soft and shiny and the rose scent is lovely. Cleans and conditions even on oily hair.