Herbal Essences Conditioner Dazzling Shine 400Ml

4.5(191)Write a review
Herbal Essences Conditioner Dazzling Shine 400Ml
£ 3.00
£0.75/100ml
  • Put the spotlight on shine and clean up your act with Herbal Essences Dazzling Shine Hair Conditioner that will make your hair shine like a star! All day and all night, that’s 24-hour shine! This conditioning formula will let your beauty shine through while leaving your hair with its refreshing lime scent that awakens your senses. For better results use with Herbal Essences Dazzling Shine Shampoo.
  • Shine Hair Conditioner with lime essences for all hair type
  • 100% recyclable bottle (our cap not yet) depending on recycling facilities
  • Hair Conditioner 0% colourants, 0% paraffin
  • Recognised by Peta Org for our commitment to always stand for cruelty free
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Glutamic Acid, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum, Limonene, EDTA, Citric Acid, Linalool, Sodium Chloride, Citronellol, Propylene Glycol, Magnesium Nitrate, Zea Mays Silk Extract, Rosa Centifolia Flower Extract, Pearl Extract, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

Produce of

France

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 181 184
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

Net Contents

400 ℮

Safety information

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

191 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Great!

4 stars

My wife loves this range of shampoo and conditioner. And I love the smell of her hair !! ;-)

Not suitable for ethical consumers

1 stars

They perform horrific experiments on animals, completely unnecessary so I wont touch the stuff. Tesco dont test so buy their own brand products if you don't want to fund animal cruelty, it's cheaper too.

Excellent!

5 stars

I’ve used this for years now. Keeps my hair clean but doesn’t weigh it down like cream shampoos would. Lovely scent and good foam. Highly recommend.

Great!

4 stars

This was a really nice product it worked great on my hair and the aftermath was great I really recommend it!

Excellent!

5 stars

I always get compliments on how my hair smells after using this shampoo. My scalp is sensitive and I never have issues.

Great!

4 stars

Excellent product which leaves hair softer than soft

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this product, it really put the shine back into my hair

Excellent!

5 stars

I LOVE this condition. It not only made my hair soft. But also made my hair shine and smell amazing!!!

Average!

2 stars

I dont like smell of it... it remember me some farmaci smell...

A Bobby Dazzler

5 stars

The Herbal Essences hair care range is fantastic. It leaves your hair soft and shiny and the rose scent is lovely. Cleans and conditions even on oily hair.

