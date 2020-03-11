By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wilkinson Sword Quattro Bikini Razor For Women

Wilkinson Sword Quattro Bikini Razor For Women
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Offer

  • The Wilkinson Sword Quattro for Women Bikini Razor is the only two-in-one razor to shave, trim, and transform, for girls who demand more from life.
  • - A pivoting head with four wire-wrapped blades minimise any irritation.
  • - A waterproof, battery-operated trimmer that features a protection comb for safety and three trimmer length settings
  • - Two glide strips with Aloe and Vitamin E leave your skin feeling soft and smooth
  • - Protective guard wires help prevent nicks and cuts
  • - This pack contains one Quattro for Women Bikini Razor and one AAA battery
  • Blades made in Germany.

PEG-115M, PEG-100, Conchiolin Powder, Panthenol, Carica Papaya Leaf Extract, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Maltodextrin

Made in China

  • Use razor end with shaving gel or foam to soften the hairs before shaving for a smooth finish
  • Adjust protection comb on trimmer for preferred hair length

Packing. Recyclable

  • Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
  • Schützenstr. 110,
  • 42659 Solingen,
  • Germany.

  • www.wilkinson-sword.com

Stopped working

1 stars

I bought this just over a week ago and have used the trimmer once. Unfortunately now it will simply not switch on. I’ve tried different batteries but this does not help. Such a shame as when I used it it was brilliant!

Really useful

4 stars

The only one of its kind I can find tbh, which is why I've now bought my second. The trimmer does go a bit odd after a while and I didn't realise until I'd bought my new one that it wasn't supposed to be orange (oops) Great that it comes with a battery and replacement razor parts are fairly easy to find. Would really love if there were some kind of recycling instructions as I'm not sure what to do with my old one!

Faulty

1 stars

The battery powered part doesn’t work. Will be taking this back to store tomorrow

Great when it works

3 stars

I love this razor but I’m on my fourth one now, they work really well for a few months and then suddenly stop working, even after trying lots of different batteries. I wish you could sort this out

Poor

1 stars

I have bought several of these thinking I was unlucky. They do not work. The last one I bought worked only once. Complete waste of money. I will not be buying again.

Rusty

1 stars

I've bought many of these razors but the last two have gone rusty

Good results for a good price

5 stars

This is my 2nd bikini razor. Very pleased with my 1st one. Only faltered after about 7yrs. The little attachment enables multiple length results. Very handy having a standard razor attached too.

Waste of money

2 stars

I put headed this due to the trimmer and razor being all in one. Only used the trimmer twice and it stopped working, purchased again and same this has happed. Use a separate trimmer and razor now.

Good features!

4 stars

Have been using for the last couple of years. Great handle, comfortable to use. Good for legs, underarms and bikini. Can get a really close shave.

The BEST Razor

5 stars

After years of an unclean and razor burned shave, after using even the most sensitive and precise of razors, I have finally found a product that suits me! I will never go back. Easy to use, ideal, and leaving skin so smooth and well groomed. Thank you Wilkinson Sword, you have changed my life and how I feel about my appearance for the better. Would highly recommend, especially so if you struggled like me before now.

