Veet Spray On Cream Sensitive 150Ml

- Veet Spray On Hair Removal Cream works close to the root even on short hair, leaving your skin touchably smooth. The spray on method means you can easily cover hard to reach areas like the back of your leg, quickly and without your hands getting messy. What's more, our Sensitive Skin formula contains Aloe Vera known for its soothing properties. So you'll have not just smooth, but silky-soft, cared-for skin - and hair regrowth feels softer, too.
- The name Veet and the Veet logo are trade marks of the Reckitt Benckiser Group of companies
- Clinically proven smoothness
- Exfoliated & moisturised skin
- Sensitive skin - legs & body
- Soothing with aloe vera & violet blossom fragrance
- Dermatologically tested
- Suitable for both women and men
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Urea, Potassium Thioglycolate, Glycerin, Calcium Hydroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, Butane, Ceteareth-20, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Parfum, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Isobutane, Propane, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Tocopheryl Acetate, Sodium Gluconate, Acrylates Copolymer, Citronellol, Limonene, BHT, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate
Storage
Store preferably between 5°C and 25°C.Best used before the end of: see base of can
Produce of
Made in France
Preparation and Usage
- Beautifully smooth skin in just 3 steps:
- Before using, please read pack precautions carefully. Step into the shower or bath.
- Make sure your skin is dry before you start.
- 1. For legs: Spray from 5cm away from the leg, pressing down firmly on the spray button to spray consistently. Make sure all the areas are evenly covered (you don't need a thick layer). For sensitive areas such as underarms or bikini line: spray a small (3-5cm) amount on your fingers and spread by hand. Make sure you wash any cream from your hands afterwards.
- 2. Leave the cream on your skin for 5 minutes, and then use the spatula to gently remove a small test: area of cream. If the hair comes away easily, use the wider or narrower end of the spatula to remove the rest. If your hair is more stubborn, you can leave the cream on for up to 10 minutes in total - but don't leave it any longer.
- 3. Rinse your skin thoroughly with water to remove the cream completely, and then dry. When you've finished, rinse and dry the can and nozzle for next time. Ensure can and nozzle are fully dry before replacing cap.
Warnings
- PRECAUTIONS: Read and follow all precautions and directions before use. Do not exceed 10 minutes total application time.
- Suitable for use on the legs, arms, underarms & bikini line. NOT SUITABLE for use on head, face, eyes, nose, ears, around the anus, genitals and nipples or any other body parts.
- Never spray near the face or directly onto the underarms or bikini line.
- Do not use on varicose veins, scars moles, spotty, broken, irritated, sunburnt skin or on skin that has had an adverse reaction to hair removal creams in the past. Always leave 72 hours between hair removal sessions.
- Check with your doctor before using if you are on any medication which can affect the skin, if you suffer from any skin related disorder, or if you have a condition which may affect the skin.
- Before every use, TEST YOUR SKIN REACTION by applying and removing the product to a small part of the area you wish to treat, following the directions for use. If after 24 HOURS there is no adverse reaction, continue to use.
- If you experience any smarting/tingling during use, remove the product immediately and rinse thoroughly with cold water. If a burning sensation persists, seek medical advice.
- Skin may be more sensitive for a short time after use, so avoid scratching.
- After use we recommend waiting 24 hours before using anti-perspirant, any other perfumed product, using artificial tanning equipment, swimming or sunbathing.
- In case of ingestion, seek medical advice immediately and show outer pack.
- Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of water and seek medical advice.
- Contains alkali and thioglycolate.
- Product may cause surfaces to become slippery.
- Avoid spillage on carpets, clothes and flooring.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
- In case of ingestion, seek medical advice immediately and show outer pack.
- Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of water and seek medical advice.
- Contains alkali and thioglycolate.
- Product may cause surfaces to become slippery.
- Avoid spillage on carpets, clothes and flooring.
- Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.
- Warning: Use only as directed. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
- Pressurised container: may burst if heated. Protect from sunlight and do not expose to temperature exceeding 50°C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition. 1.361% by mass of the aerosol are flammable.
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Return to
- To find out more about Veet and to contact us online, visit veet.com
- Or why not call us on
- UK - 0333 2005 345
- ROI - 01 630 5429
- RB Healthcare UK,
- Dansom Lane,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
