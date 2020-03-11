Veet In Shower Cream Sensitive 150Ml
Offer
- Veet Hair Removal Cream, now with Silky Fresh™ Technology.
- Experience silky smooth skin and delightful scent while removing hair effectively. Veet not only hydrates your skin for up to 24 hours, but is also clinically proven to provide up to 7 days of smoothness.
- Green Dot
- Veet and the Veet logo are trade marks of the RB group of companies.
- Clinically proven
- Up to 7 days of smoothness
- Exfoliated & moisturised skin
- Sensitive skin - body & legs
- Soothing with aloe vera and violet blossom fragrance
- Dermatologically tested
- Suitable for both women and men
- Pack size: 150ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Urea, Cetearyl Alcohol, Potassium Thioglycolate, Ceteareth-20, Calcium Hydroxide, VP/Hexadecene Copolymer, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Paraffinum Liquidum, Parfum, Magnesium Trisilicate, Propylene Glycol, Lithium Magnesium Sodium Silicate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Sodium Gluconate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Acrylates Copolymer, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, BHT, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, CI 77891
Produce of
Made in France
Preparation and Usage
- Takes from 5 - 10 minutes
- Beautifully smooth skin in just 5 Steps
- Before using, please read pack precautions carefully.
- 1 Before you shower, use the soft, coloured side of the sponge to apply the cream evenly onto dry skin. Don't rub it in. Make sure the hair you want to remove is completely covered. Don't forget to wash any cream off your hands.
- 2 Wait at least 2 minutes before stepping into the shower.
- 3 Now continue with your normal shower routine. For the first 3 minutes, try to avoid putting the cream directly in the stream of water, so that it stays on long enough to work. It is usual for some cream to gradually wash away at this stage.
- 4 Now that the cream has been on your skin for 5 minutes in total, use the white side of the sponge to gently remove a small test area of cream. If the hair comes away easily, massage the sponge in a circular motion to remove the rest. If your hair is more stubborn, you can leave the cream on for up to 5 more minutes - but not any longer, as you don't want to exceed a total of 10 minutes with the cream on your skin. For more sensitive areas use the soft, coloured side of the sponge to remove the cream.
- 5 Rinse your skin thoroughly with water to remove the cream completely, and then dry. Rinse the sponge, and keep the tube closed when not in use to make sure the cream stays effective.
Warnings
- PRECAUTIONS: Retain outer packaging for full precautions and direction for use.
- Read & follow all precautions and directions before use. Do not exceed 10 minutes total application time.
- Suitable for use on the legs, arms, underarms & bikini line. NOT SUITABLE for use on head, face, eyes, nose, ears, around the anus, genitals and nipples or any other body parts.
- Do not use on varicose veins, scars, moles, spotty, broken, irritated, sunburnt skin or on skin that has had an adverse reaction to hair removal creams in the past. Always leave 72 hours between hair removal sessions.
- Check with doctor before using if you are on any medication with can affect the skin, if you suffer from any skin related disorder, or if you have a condition which may affect the skin.
- Before every use, TEST YOUR SKIN REACTION by applying and removing the product to a small part of the area you wish to treat, following the directions for use. If after 24 HOURS there is no adverse reaction, continue to use.
- If you experience any smarting/tingling during use, remove the product immediately and rinse thoroughly with cold water. If a burning sensation persists, seek medical advice.
- Skin may be more sensitive for a short time after use, so avoid scratching.
- After use we recommend waiting 24 hours before using antiperspirant, any other perfumed product, using artificial tanning equipment, swimming or sunbathing.
- KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
- In case of ingestion, seek medical advice immediately and show outer pack.
- Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of water and seek medical advice.
- Contains alkali and thioglycolate.
- Product may cause surfaces to become slippery.
- Avoid spillage on carpets, clothes and flooring.
Return to
- To find out more about Veet and to contact us online, visit veet.com
- Or why not call us on
- UK - 0333 2005 345
- ROI - 01 630 5429
- RB Healthcare UK,
- Dansom Lane,
- HU8 7DS,
- UK.
Net Contents
150ml ℮
Safety information
PRECAUTIONS: Retain outer packaging for full precautions and direction for use. Read & follow all precautions and directions before use. Do not exceed 10 minutes total application time. Suitable for use on the legs, arms, underarms & bikini line. NOT SUITABLE for use on head, face, eyes, nose, ears, around the anus, genitals and nipples or any other body parts. Do not use on varicose veins, scars, moles, spotty, broken, irritated, sunburnt skin or on skin that has had an adverse reaction to hair removal creams in the past. Always leave 72 hours between hair removal sessions. Check with doctor before using if you are on any medication with can affect the skin, if you suffer from any skin related disorder, or if you have a condition which may affect the skin. Before every use, TEST YOUR SKIN REACTION by applying and removing the product to a small part of the area you wish to treat, following the directions for use. If after 24 HOURS there is no adverse reaction, continue to use. If you experience any smarting/tingling during use, remove the product immediately and rinse thoroughly with cold water. If a burning sensation persists, seek medical advice. Skin may be more sensitive for a short time after use, so avoid scratching. After use we recommend waiting 24 hours before using antiperspirant, any other perfumed product, using artificial tanning equipment, swimming or sunbathing. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. In case of ingestion, seek medical advice immediately and show outer pack. Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately with plenty of water and seek medical advice. Contains alkali and thioglycolate. Product may cause surfaces to become slippery. Avoid spillage on carpets, clothes and flooring.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020