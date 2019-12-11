Coca-Cola Zero 12 X 330Ml
- Energy5kJ 1kcal0%
- Fat0g0%
- Saturates0g0%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.07g1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1.4kJ
Product Description
- Sparkling Low Calorie Soft Drink with Vegetable Extracts with Sweeteners
- Coca-Cola Zero Sugar is the perfect drink for people who want all the taste of Coca‑Cola, without the sugar or calories.
- Coke Zero Sugar is a sugar free, low calorie soft drink with the great taste of original Coca-Cola.
- Zero sugar
- Zero Calories
- Contains vegetable extracts and sweeteners
- Gluten-free, dairy-free and nut-free
- Serve ice cold for maximum refreshment.
- Contains 12 individual 330ml cans.
- Keep one cold in the fridge
- Please recycle.
- Coca-Cola and the Environment
- Coca-Cola is committed to making a positive difference - to the health of the planet, consumers and the communities it serves. The company is working hard to reduce its impact on the environment in everything it does - growing more while using less in areas such as energy and water use, waste reduction and recycling - and by encouraging people to think more about the positive impact they can have on their local environment.
- Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
- This product is GMO free
- This product is gluten free
- This product is allergen free
- This product is suitable for vegetarians/vegans
- Pack size: 3960ml
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Phosphoric Acid, Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Natural Flavourings including Caffeine, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate)
Allergy Information
- This product is allergen free
Storage
Store cool and dryBest before end: See base of can for date.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Coca-Cola Enterprises Ltd,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1EZ.
Net Contents
12 x 330ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 330ml (%*)
|Energy
|1.4kJ
|5kJ (0%)
|-
|0.3kcal
|1kcal (0%)
|Fat
|0g
|0 (0%)
|of which saturates
|0g
|0 (0%)
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0 (0%)
|of which sugars
|0g
|0 (0%)
|Protein
|0g
|0 (0%)
|Salt
|0.02g
|0.07 (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
