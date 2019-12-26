By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Malteaster Bunny Milk Chocolate Bar 29G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Malteaster Bunny Milk Chocolate Bar 29G
£ 0.50
£1.73/100g

Offer

1x = 29g
  • Energy653kJ 156kcal
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2250kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with a malt filling (31%) and honeycombed pieces (5.5%)
  • Milk chocolate bunny with a crunchy & creamy Maltesers® centre
  • Maltesers Bunny...Got a bunny feeling about this…
  • Treat yourself or friends and family to a delicious Easter treat
  • See them, Catch them, Eat them!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KBLD-D
  • Pack size: 29g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Egg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 1, Portion size: 29g

Name and address

  • GB
  • Freepost Mars.
  • IRL
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB:
  • Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk
  • www.marsnutrition.co.uk
  • IRL:
  • Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

29g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 29g (%*)
Energy 2250kJ653kJ (8%)
-539kcal156kcal (8%)
Fat 31g9.0g (13%)
of which saturates 18g5.1g (26%)
Carbohydrate 57g17g (6%)
of which sugars 53g15g (17%)
Protein 7.1g2.1g (4%)
Salt 0.39g0.11g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cadbury Oreo Chocolate Egg 31G

£ 0.50
£1.62/100g

Offer

Tesco Easter Milk Chocolate Bunny 100G

£ 0.89
£0.89/100g

Cadbury Mini Eggs Bag 80G

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Tesco Finest 4 Extra Fruity Hot Cross Buns

£ 1.50
£0.38/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here