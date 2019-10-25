Nivea For Men Cool Kick 50Ml

Great comfort and unimposing freshness
My fav for the night, and the alcohol does not disturb me in it...
Effective anti-perspirant deodorant
Effective anti-perspirant deodorant and reasonably quick drying.
Great product
I've tried a lot of different deodorants, spray and roll-on, Nivea and other brands. This is by a long way the best, in terms of everything. I have not used another type of deodorant since I started using this one. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Finally a roll on I would use
I've never used roll-ons much in the past as I much prefer spray deodorants as I've found them to perform better but this worked much better than I was expecting. The smell is fresh and lasts a decent amount of time and the antiperspirant worked all day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I don't normally use roll-ons....
As a rule I don't use roll-on deodorant, but I like the Nivea range of products so I thought I'd give it a go. The previous roll-on's I used were the old type one that gradually wore-out (bit like a bar of soap), this Nivea one is a ball that "dips" into the liquid and roll it on you arm pit. At first it felt sticky when applied, but dried quickly. It kept me fresh all day and as previously mentioned I like the Nivea smells. Out of choice I would still choose an aerosol over a roll-on, but having used this it has changed my mind on roll-on's! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent product
I bought this for myself and the protection offered is amazing. Works like a charm for 24 hours, I've never gone 48hrs. Also great that you can see what's in the bottle I would definitely recommend this to my friends and family [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Excellent deodorant
I think this deodorant smells good and it lasts all day. I will be buying this deodorant again without a doubt and will be recommended it to friends and family [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Ideally for real men
I usually use this brand and it's ok. But after try that one Cool Kick I definitely can say that's totally diffrent for positive of course. First it's really fresh. my wife said that's the best one which Ive ever had cause it's smell really nice. Second it's handy so I can take it with me to work. Next is that I don't feel any uncomfortable. And it's keep me free of any stupid situation. I can recommend it for 100%. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Changed my opinion on roll-ons
Quite simply I am impressed. I have never liked roll-on deodorants but after trying this for the last week I think this will now be a repeat purchase. This smells great and actually does work. The bottle says 48 hour freshness which i believe to be true - I use this every morning I have not used Nivea Men products before but i think i will try out their other products due to the high quality of this. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not into it really
Not really my thing. Havent used roll on for years and now i remember why. Id prefer deodorant any day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]