Sensodyne Pronamel Mint Toothpaste Children 50Ml

Product Description
- Fluoride Toothpaste
- Developed with dentists to help protect children's teeth from Acid Wear.
- Everyone recognises sugar-related tooth decay as a major issue in children's oral health. However, dentist are increasingly concerned about the frequent consumption of acidic foods and drinks found in today's diet: fruits, juices and soft drinks.
- New permanent and milk teeth can be vulnerable as acids can weaken enamel, allowing it to be slowly worn away.
- Pronamel for Children is specially formulated to strengthen weakened enamel and protect your children's teeth from the effects of Acid Wear and tooth decay. It's a daily toothpaste: it cleans and freshens plus makes your children's tooth enamel stronger and healthier every day.
- Helps protect against acid wear & tooth decay
- Developed with dentists
- Protects enamel from everyday acids
- Re-hardens and strengthens enamel
- Protects against cavities
- Gentle mint taste
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Sorbitol, Hydrated Silica, Glycerin, PEG-6, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Xanthan Gum, Aroma, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Sucralose, Titanium Dioxide, Sodium Hydroxide, Limonene, Contains: Sodium Fluoride 0.315% w/w (1450 ppm Fluoride)
Preparation and Usage
- Always Follow the Label Directions
- Brush twice a day and no more than three times, minimise swallowing and spit out. If irritation occurs, discontinue use.
- Your dentist may recommend a 1450 ppm fluoride toothpaste for children under 6 years if they are at risk of cavities and/or Acid Wear. Children of 6 years and younger: Use a pea-sized amount for supervised brushing to minimise swallowing. In case of intake of fluoride from other sources consult a dentist or doctor. Children aged under 3 years: Use a smear of toothpaste. The ends of this carton have been glued down. Do not use if carton ends are open.
Warnings
- Keep out of reach of children.
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
