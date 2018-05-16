By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chicken & Sweetcorn Sandwich

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Chicken & Sweetcorn Sandwich
£ 1.90
£1.90/each
Each pack
  • Energy1594kJ 378kcal
    19%
  • Fat10.0g
    14%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars3.9g
    4%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 848kJ / 201kcal

Product Description

  • Chicken breast, mayonnaise and sweetcorn in malted brown bread.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • TENDER CHICKEN BREAST Our chefs' recipe combines seasoned chicken breast with crunchy sweetcorn and mayonnaise. Carefully handpacked everyday.
  • TENDER CHICKEN BREAST
  • Tender chicken breast
  • Carefully handpacked - everyday

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (25%), Water, Sweetcorn (11%), Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold, The allergens in this product have changed.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU or Thailand

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy848kJ / 201kcal1594kJ / 378kcal
Fat5.3g10.0g
Saturates0.8g1.5g
Carbohydrate24.1g45.3g
Sugars2.1g3.9g
Fibre2.2g4.1g
Protein13.2g24.8g
Salt0.6g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Cheese & Onion Sandwich

£ 1.30
£1.30/each

Tesco Smoked Ham And Cheddar Cheese Sandwich

£ 2.20
£2.20/each

Diet Coke 500Ml

£ 1.33
£0.27/100ml

Pepsi Max 500Ml

£ 1.10
£0.22/100ml

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here