Tesco Chicken & Sweetcorn Sandwich

Typical values per 100g: Energy 848kJ / 201kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast, mayonnaise and sweetcorn in malted brown bread.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (25%), Water, Sweetcorn (11%), Malted Wheat Flakes, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Bran, Cornflour, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, White Wine Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Malted Barley Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Malted Wheat Flour, Mustard Flour, Black Pepper, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Palm Oil, Sunflower Oil.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold, The allergens in this product have changed.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU or Thailand
Number of uses
Contains 1 serving
Warnings
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled
Name and address
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|848kJ / 201kcal
|1594kJ / 378kcal
|Fat
|5.3g
|10.0g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|24.1g
|45.3g
|Sugars
|2.1g
|3.9g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|4.1g
|Protein
|13.2g
|24.8g
|Salt
|0.6g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
