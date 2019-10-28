Tesco Tuna & Cucumber Sandwich
Offer
- Energy1626kJ 388kcal19%
- Fat15.1g22%
- Saturates1.5g8%
- Sugars4.0g4%
- Salt1.5g25%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 884kJ / 211kcal
Product Description
- Tuna, mayonnaise dressing and cucumber on oatmeal bread.
- Tesco TUNA & CUCUMBER Tuna mixed with mayonnaise, and crunchy cucumber Our chefs create recipes using ingredients specially selected for flavour. These ingredients are expertly layered into bread straight from the bakery to make our sandwiches, which are then carefully packed by hand.
- TENDER TUNA FLAKES Our chef's recipe combines tuna with mayonnaise, and crunchy cucumber CAREFULLY HANDPACKED EVERYDAY
Information
Ingredients
Tuna (Fish) (24%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cucumber (16%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Oatmeal, Wheat Bran, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Yeast, Cornflour, Wheat Protein, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, White Pepper, Mustard Seed, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones.
Recycling info
Card. Widely Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
-;-
Net Contents
913713
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each Pack
|Energy
|884kJ / 211kcal
|1626kJ / 388kcal
|Fat
|8.2g
|15.1g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|22.5g
|41.4g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|4.0g
|Protein
|10.6g
|19.5g
|Salt
|0.8g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product can contain minor bones.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019