Tesco Tuna & Cucumber Sandwich

£ 1.90
£1.90/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1626kJ 388kcal
    19%
  • Fat15.1g
    22%
  • Saturates1.5g
    8%
  • Sugars4.0g
    4%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 884kJ / 211kcal

Product Description

  • Tuna, mayonnaise dressing and cucumber on oatmeal bread.
  • Tesco TUNA & CUCUMBER Tuna mixed with mayonnaise, and crunchy cucumber Our chefs create recipes using ingredients specially selected for flavour. These ingredients are expertly layered into bread straight from the bakery to make our sandwiches, which are then carefully packed by hand.
  • TENDER TUNA FLAKES Our chef's recipe combines tuna with mayonnaise, and crunchy cucumber CAREFULLY HANDPACKED EVERYDAY

Information

Ingredients

Tuna (Fish) (24%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Cucumber (16%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Oatmeal, Wheat Bran, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Yeast, Cornflour, Wheat Protein, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Mustard Flour, Malted Barley Flour, White Pepper, Mustard Seed, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product can contain minor bones.

Recycling info

Card. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-

Net Contents

913713

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach Pack
Energy884kJ / 211kcal1626kJ / 388kcal
Fat8.2g15.1g
Saturates0.8g1.5g
Carbohydrate22.5g41.4g
Sugars2.2g4.0g
Fibre2.2g4.0g
Protein10.6g19.5g
Salt0.8g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: This product can contain minor bones.

