Bulmers Original 8X568ml

Product Description
- Original Cider
- Bulmers has been producing premium quality cider since 1887. Five generations and over 140 varieties of apples go into making the refreshing taste of Bulmers Original Cider. Serve chilled over ice for maximum refreshment.
- Bulmers Original Cider at 4.5% ABV offers a fantastic combination of softer culinary apples and sharper bittersweet apples, providing a cider rich in depth and character.
- Bulmers Original Cider compliments the colourful Bulmers range, offering a flavour for everyone, perfect for mixed group drinking occasions.
- Pack size: 4544ML
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites for freshness
Net Contents
8 x 568ml
