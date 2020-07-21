By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Bulmers Original 8X568ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Bulmers Original 8X568ml

Aldi Price Match

£ 7.00
£1.55/litre

Aldi Price Match

Product Description

  • Original Cider
  • Bulmers has been producing premium quality cider since 1887. Five generations and over 140 varieties of apples go into making the refreshing taste of Bulmers Original Cider. Serve chilled over ice for maximum refreshment.
  • Bulmers Original Cider at 4.5% ABV offers a fantastic combination of softer culinary apples and sharper bittersweet apples, providing a cider rich in depth and character.
  • Bulmers Original Cider compliments the colourful Bulmers range, offering a flavour for everyone, perfect for mixed group drinking occasions.
  • Pack size: 4544ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites for freshness

Net Contents

8 x 568ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Corona Extra 12X330ml

Aldi Price Match

£ 10.00
£2.53/litre

Aldi Price Match

Magners Apple Cider 8X500ml Bottle

£ 9.00
£2.25/litre

Plaza Centro Prosecco 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Thatchers Gold Cider 10X440ml Can

£ 9.00
£2.05/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here