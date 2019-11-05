Linda Mccartney 6 Vegetarian Sausage Rolls 342G

good but needs more filling.
Actually taste of sausage rolls, if I was to have 1 critique about them it's that there's maybe too much pastry to filling ratio.
Better than a real sausage roll!
Amazing, the pastry is just divine and the "sausage" inside is tasty, do not miss or would go back to other rolls again!
Unless my memory's off, these taste pretty much id
Unless my memory's off, these taste pretty much identical to what I remember of the meat-based version. With a little brush of soy/almond/oat/whatever 'milk' they turn a nice golden brown and taste great hot or cold.
Crispy, delicious....and not a pig in sight
Absolutely gorgeous with salad....much, much better for us, the animals and the planet than eating meat. Only wish they wouldn't use CHEAP Palm oil....come on you McCartney lot, use a healthier oil.
Excellent. my meat eating family prefer these over
Excellent. my meat eating family prefer these over meat sausage rolls.
Amazing
These are one of the best sausage rolls I have ever tried. They taste much nicer than a lot of the regular sausage rolls I have had in the past. I did not brush them with egg or an alternative and they were still Golden and very nice.
Very very tasty
These are great sausage rolls which you can serve to any meat eater. They are more-ish so you will want to eat the whole pack yourself. Buy two packs, cook one and keep one in the freezer although if you're anything like me, they won't last.