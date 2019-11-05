By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Linda Mccartney 6 Vegetarian Sausage Rolls 342G

2 cooked sausage rolls contain:
  • Energy1212kJ 290kcal
    14%
  • Fat16.3g
    23%
  • Saturates7.4g
    37%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.87g
    14%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (oven-cooked as per instructions) per 100g

Product Description

  • Vegetarian Cumberland Sausage-Style Filling Made with Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein, Wrapped in Puff Pastry.
  • Linda McCartney, a photographer, mother and food pioneer who turned her own passion for good and tasty food into innovative and groundbreaking products like this one.
  • "Mum believed that the kitchen was the heart of the home and we are proud to carry on her ethos of honest, delicious vegetarian food that's good for animals, the earth and you."
  • The McCartney Family
  • Deliciously comforting
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 0.342kg

Information

Ingredients

Puff Pastry (56%) [Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Palm Oil, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids], Filling (44%) [Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (56%), Water, Onion, Flavouring, Rapeseed Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose]

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozen -18ºC or below.Do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Cooking instructions given are for the whole pack. For best results always cook from frozen. All cooking appliances vary; timings are to be used as a guideline only, please adjust times accordingly. Ensure food is piping hot and cooked through prior to serving. Remove outer packaging.
Preheat oven to 220ºC/Fan 200ºC/Gas Mark 7. Brush top with egg or milk or a milk alternative such as soya or rice milk. Place onto a preheated baking tray (pastry seal downwards) and cook in the centre of the oven for 20-25 minutes, until golden brown.

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

342g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(oven-cooked as per instructions) per 100g(oven-cooked as per instructions) per 2 sausage rolls
Energy kJ12001212
Energy kcal287290
Fat 16.2g16.3g
(of which saturates)7.3g7.4g
Carbohydrate 22.7g22.9g
(of which sugars)2.1g2.1g
Fibre 3.8g3.8g
Protein 10.9g11.0g
Salt 0.86g0.87g
Pack contains 3 servings--

good but needs more filling.

5 stars

Actually taste of sausage rolls, if I was to have 1 critique about them it's that there's maybe too much pastry to filling ratio.

Better than a real sausage roll!

5 stars

Amazing, the pastry is just divine and the "sausage" inside is tasty, do not miss or would go back to other rolls again!

Unless my memory's off, these taste pretty much id

5 stars

Unless my memory's off, these taste pretty much identical to what I remember of the meat-based version. With a little brush of soy/almond/oat/whatever 'milk' they turn a nice golden brown and taste great hot or cold.

Crispy, delicious....and not a pig in sight

5 stars

Absolutely gorgeous with salad....much, much better for us, the animals and the planet than eating meat. Only wish they wouldn't use CHEAP Palm oil....come on you McCartney lot, use a healthier oil.

Excellent. my meat eating family prefer these over

5 stars

Excellent. my meat eating family prefer these over meat sausage rolls.

Amazing

5 stars

These are one of the best sausage rolls I have ever tried. They taste much nicer than a lot of the regular sausage rolls I have had in the past. I did not brush them with egg or an alternative and they were still Golden and very nice.

Very very tasty

5 stars

These are great sausage rolls which you can serve to any meat eater. They are more-ish so you will want to eat the whole pack yourself. Buy two packs, cook one and keep one in the freezer although if you're anything like me, they won't last.

