Gallo 3 Grains Rice 400G

£ 2.30
£5.75/kg

Product Description

  • Mix of Grains
  • Find the Maestro suggestion on Facebook and Instagram
  • Rustico Mix is more than a risotto rice!
  • A creative approach to wellbeing through taste, spreading the Risotto Culture, Rustico Mix is a Grain Mix composed of Rice, Spelt and Barley, and full of natural goodness.
  • In fact, Spelt is similar to pearl barley, both are hearty, nourishing grains which absorb flavour like a risotto rice, just a bit more crunchier than the classic one.
  • Rustico Mix is more than risotto rice: its versatility lends itself to the creation of Risottos, Soups, Salads or as a stuffing for vegetables. It can be simply be cooked as a replacement in any rice recipe.
  • A healthy and natural diet helps to improve your physical well-being.
  • Rice, spelt and barley
  • Source of fibre, vitamin PP and phosphate
  • Pack size: 400G
  • Source of fibre, vitamin PP and phosphorus

Information

Ingredients

Long Grain Parboiled Rice (60%), Pearl Spelt (20%), Precooked Pearl Barley (20%)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soy.

Storage

Best before: see top of pack.Store in a cool, dry place

Preparation and Usage

  • How to prepare an authentic Italian risotto
  • 1 Sauté the onion in the butter until soft.
  • 2 Add the wine and stir until it has evaporated.
  • 3 Add a ladleful of the hot stock and simmer. Add more stock when necessary. Continue in this way for about 12 mins.
  • 4 Stir in the parmesan and the other ingredients if necessary, test for seasoning, cover and leave for 2 minutes.

Name and address

  • Riso Gallo S.p.A,
  • V.le R.Preve 4,
  • 27038 Robblo (PV),
  • Italy.

Return to

  • Riso Gallo S.p.A,
  • V.le R.Preve 4,
  • 27038 Robblo (PV),
  • Italy.
  • www.risogallo.com
  • customerserve@risogallo.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesfor 100g
Energy 1475 kj
-348 kcal
Fat 1,2 g
of which saturates 0,3 g
Carbohydrate 74,2 g
of which sugars 4,9 g
Fibre 3,7 g
Protein 8,2 g
Salt 0,0 g
Niacin 7,4 mg 46%*
Phosphorus 215,8 mg 31%*
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Values (adults)-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

