Gallo 3 Grains Rice 400G

Product Description
- Mix of Grains
- Rustico Mix is more than a risotto rice!
- A creative approach to wellbeing through taste, spreading the Risotto Culture, Rustico Mix is a Grain Mix composed of Rice, Spelt and Barley, and full of natural goodness.
- In fact, Spelt is similar to pearl barley, both are hearty, nourishing grains which absorb flavour like a risotto rice, just a bit more crunchier than the classic one.
- Rustico Mix is more than risotto rice: its versatility lends itself to the creation of Risottos, Soups, Salads or as a stuffing for vegetables. It can be simply be cooked as a replacement in any rice recipe.
- A healthy and natural diet helps to improve your physical well-being.
- Rice, spelt and barley
- Pack size: 400G
- Source of fibre, vitamin PP and phosphorus
Information
Ingredients
Long Grain Parboiled Rice (60%), Pearl Spelt (20%), Precooked Pearl Barley (20%)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Soy.
Storage
Best before: see top of pack.Store in a cool, dry place
Preparation and Usage
- How to prepare an authentic Italian risotto
- 1 Sauté the onion in the butter until soft.
- 2 Add the wine and stir until it has evaporated.
- 3 Add a ladleful of the hot stock and simmer. Add more stock when necessary. Continue in this way for about 12 mins.
- 4 Stir in the parmesan and the other ingredients if necessary, test for seasoning, cover and leave for 2 minutes.
Name and address
- Riso Gallo S.p.A,
- V.le R.Preve 4,
- 27038 Robblo (PV),
- Italy.
Return to
- www.risogallo.com
- customerserve@risogallo.com
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|for 100g
|Energy
|1475 kj
|-
|348 kcal
|Fat
|1,2 g
|of which saturates
|0,3 g
|Carbohydrate
|74,2 g
|of which sugars
|4,9 g
|Fibre
|3,7 g
|Protein
|8,2 g
|Salt
|0,0 g
|Niacin
|7,4 mg 46%*
|Phosphorus
|215,8 mg 31%*
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Values (adults)
|-
