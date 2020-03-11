Palmers Cocoa Butter Formula Body Lotion 400Ml

Very good but bad in getting the lotion out
I brought 3 bottles and 2 of them when I was halfway through them the plunger splits and splatters and have press the plunger about 10 times to get the right amount
Offer
Water (Aqua), Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Extract, Glyceryl Stearate, Petrolatum, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum), Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Elaeis Guineensis Oil, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hydroxyethylcellulose, PEG-8 Stearate, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Butylene Glycol, Stearalkonium Chloride, Cellulose, Sodium Acetate, Fragrance (Parfum), Phenoxyethanol, Sorbic Acid, Benzoic Acid, Stearyl Alcohol, Myristyl Alcohol, Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Orange 4 (CI 15510), Benzyl Alcohol
Made in USA
400ml ℮
WARNING: For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020