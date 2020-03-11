By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Palmers Cocoa Butter Formula Body Lotion 400Ml
  • Cocoa Butter Formula with Vitamin E
  • Dermatologist Recommended*
  • *3 out of 4 dermatologist recommend Palmer's when recommending cocoa butter.
  • Rich, luxurious Palmer's® Cocoa Butter Formula® daily body lotion provides deep hydration all over. This velvety soft formula absorbs quickly, creating a protective barrier that locks in moisture. From normal to dry to extra dry skin, this emollient rich lotion effectively softens and relieves, leaving skin smooth, supple and beautiful.
  • Palmer's is against animal testing.
  • Palmer's does not manufacture store brands.
  • With vitamin E
  • Softens, smoothes & relieves rough, dry skin
  • Smoothes marks & tones skin
  • Pure cocoa butter & vitamin E
  • Provides 24 hour moisture
  • Suitable for eczema prone skin
  • Soothes skin after sun exposure
  • Fast absorbing
  • Softens & relieves skin
  • Smoothes marks & scars
  • Paraben & phthalate free
  • Dermatologist recommended
  • Pack size: 400ML

Water (Aqua), Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Extract, Glyceryl Stearate, Petrolatum, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil, Mineral Oil (Paraffinum Liquidum), Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter, Elaeis Guineensis Oil, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Tocopheryl Acetate, Hydroxyethylcellulose, PEG-8 Stearate, Behentrimonium Methosulfate, Butylene Glycol, Stearalkonium Chloride, Cellulose, Sodium Acetate, Fragrance (Parfum), Phenoxyethanol, Sorbic Acid, Benzoic Acid, Stearyl Alcohol, Myristyl Alcohol, Yellow 5 (CI 19140), Orange 4 (CI 15510), Benzyl Alcohol

Made in USA

  • For soft, youthful appearance apply daily, as often as you like, all-over-body.

  • WARNING: For external use only. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes.

  • E.T. Browne (U.K.) Ltd.,
  • London,
  • N3 1XW,
  • England.

  • www.palmers.com

400ml ℮

Very good but bad in getting the lotion out

I brought 3 bottles and 2 of them when I was halfway through them the plunger splits and splatters and have press the plunger about 10 times to get the right amount

