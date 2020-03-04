By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pears Shower Gel 250Ml

£ 2.00
£0.80/100ml
  • Pure & Gentle Original Body Wash
  • Pears, a brand with over 200 years of heritage & expertise in making pure products presents Pears Body Wash. Crafted to be gentle on the skin, it is 100% soap free, pH balanced and dermatologically tested to be mild on your skin.
  • Pears Pure & Gentle Body Wash with Natural Oils carries the fragrance of our iconic Pears Transparent Soap Bar made with natural oils like Rosemary, Lavender and Thyme.
  • Squeeze your Pears Body Wash onto a shower puff or into your hands and smooth the lather over your skin, enjoying the iconic fragrance of Pears. Rinse away with warm water and enjoy soft, clean skin.
  • If you like our Shower Gel then why not try our Liquid Hand Wash or our Transparent Soap Bar? We have three lovely fragrances; our iconic fragrance made with Natural Oils, our uplifting & refreshing fragrance with Mint Extract and our mild & refreshing fragrance with Lemon Extracts.
  • All of our Body Washes, Liquid Hand Washes and Transparent Soap Bars are suitable for Vegans. At Pears we care about the environment as well as your skin so we've made all of our packaging 100% recyclable.
  • Our body wash is suitable for vegans
  • Dermatologically tested to be mild on the skin - the perfect shower gel!
  • 100% recyclable packaging
  • A body wash which is 100% soap free
  • Iconic fragrance of Pears made with natural oils in a shower gel
  • Over 200 years of soap making expertise
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamide MEA, Aesculus Hippocastanum (Horse Chestnut) Seed Extract, Benzophenone-4, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Citric Acid, Ethoxydiglycol, Foeniculum Vulgare (Fennel) Oil, Glycerin, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Humulus Lupulus (Hops) Cone Extract, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone (and) Methylisothiazolinone Parfum (Perfume/Fragrance), PPG-9, Propylene Glycol, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Leaf Extract, Sambucus Nigra Flower Extract, Sodium Sulfate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Thymus Vulgaris (Thyme) Flower/Leaf Extract, Valeriana Officinalis Rhizome/Root Extract, Benzyl Salicylate, Cinnamal, Eugenol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140

Produce of

Manufactured in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. Do not use on inflamed or broken skin.
  • For External Use Only.

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Cert Brands Ltd,
  • Turbine Business Centre,
  • Worksop,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • S81 8AP.

Return to

  • Cert Brands Ltd,
  • Turbine Business Centre,
  • Worksop,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • S81 8AP.
  • Tel:08003282510

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

48 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Fresh and Clean

5 stars

This may seem old fashioned to some, but you can't beat the lovely clean smell it leaves on your skin. I have now switched to nothing but Pears for shower gel and hand soap in the bathroom, after becoming fed up with similar "floral" gels and soaps.

Possibly the best shower gel I've ever tried

5 stars

Picked this up randomly once and now I never want any other shower gel ever. It has a scent that is kind of woodsy, kind of soapy, not too feminine or too masculine so both my partner and I like it. It's subtle but I do catch a faint whiff of it now and again and think hey I smell great! It's very gel-like, not creamy so it doesn't cling like some more creamy ones do, leaves the skin feeling fresh and soft and does a nice lather. Honestly I'm only doing a review of this so other people will buy it and keep it in business so I never have to go looking for another shower gel.

So lovely!!

5 stars

I was not expecting to like this as much as I do!! It's really gentle and nourishing and will leave you skin feeling so soft. The bottle contains 250 ml which is a good size and is easy to use with a small press lid which stops too much product coming out of the bottle at once. The packaging is simple and attractive and coupled with the Orange colour of the body wash makes for a very eye catching product. I really would recommend you give this a try as it's a great body wash. I love the smell and the fact it leaves my skin smooth and soft because of the natural oils. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pears body wash

4 stars

This body wash is great. Its so very gentle on your skin. Ive been having dry skin issues of late. When i first tried this i notice my skin was more supple definitely soft, my dry skin had gone. And the kids have been using it, they love it. But for me i dont like the smell. I just cant get used to it, it smells like disinfectant. But would i buy it again? Yes because it is gentle, it is soap free, has natural oils. And the kids loved the smell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pears Body Wash - Family Favourite

5 stars

Any fear from childhood memories of Pears Soap was quashed at the first use of this body wash. The body wash smells lovely, a subtle smell that’s nothing like it’s acient predecessor soap, a little goes a long way with an awesome lather coming from it. Skin loves it as it moisturises instantly & has been the best thing for sun soaked skin after a week in ibiza. Don’t be out off by any memory you may have of this as a soap back in your childhood! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pears Body Wash

5 stars

Love, love, love this traditional smelling style body wash. I was amazed at the lather you got from this body was and the fragrance took me back many years to a child! My husband also loves this body and ash and purchased it in our weekly shopping. Great product and skin feels so soft after using ... the product didn’t last long as the whole family used it!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pears body wash with natural oils

5 stars

I am very impressed with Pears body wash. I really like the simple but elegant design of the packaging and the smell is amazing! You can really smell the lavendar and rosemary, fragrances that really help me relax. The soap lathers up really well and leaves my skin feeling smooth, soft and hydrated. I am very particular about what I use on my children's skin but this product is so gentle on my skin I did not hesitate to use it on them and they loved it just as much as I do. I will definitely be buying this body wash again and telling all my friends about this fab product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pears Body Wash with Natural Oils

4 stars

The look of this product is elegant with a simple but effective design. The first thing I always do when getting a new bottle of body wash is to see what it smells like. I would normally go for a fruity body wash, however, the aroma of the Pears body wash I found quite therapeutic and relaxing. The body wash larvers well and leaves your skin feeling fresh, clean and moisturised but not too oily. I would recommend this product, especially during colder winter months for a soothing experience. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Blast from tbe past

5 stars

Pears Body wash with natural oils reminds me of olden days and cough sweets. Lush foamy bubbles leaving your skin fresh and clean. Definitely a family favourite in our household [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pears Body Wash and Natural Oils

4 stars

The packaging is practical, classic with a simple logo and design. The body wash has a medicated smell and lavers up without the need for excess amounts and leaves your skin smelling clean and soft. I would recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

