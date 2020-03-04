Pears Shower Gel 250Ml

Fresh and Clean 5 stars A Tesco Customer4th March 2020 This may seem old fashioned to some, but you can't beat the lovely clean smell it leaves on your skin. I have now switched to nothing but Pears for shower gel and hand soap in the bathroom, after becoming fed up with similar "floral" gels and soaps. Report

Possibly the best shower gel I've ever tried 5 stars A Tesco Customer15th October 2019 Picked this up randomly once and now I never want any other shower gel ever. It has a scent that is kind of woodsy, kind of soapy, not too feminine or too masculine so both my partner and I like it. It's subtle but I do catch a faint whiff of it now and again and think hey I smell great! It's very gel-like, not creamy so it doesn't cling like some more creamy ones do, leaves the skin feeling fresh and soft and does a nice lather. Honestly I'm only doing a review of this so other people will buy it and keep it in business so I never have to go looking for another shower gel. Report

So lovely!! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 21st September 2018 I was not expecting to like this as much as I do!! It's really gentle and nourishing and will leave you skin feeling so soft. The bottle contains 250 ml which is a good size and is easy to use with a small press lid which stops too much product coming out of the bottle at once. The packaging is simple and attractive and coupled with the Orange colour of the body wash makes for a very eye catching product. I really would recommend you give this a try as it's a great body wash. I love the smell and the fact it leaves my skin smooth and soft because of the natural oils. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pears body wash 4 stars Review from unilever.com 19th September 2018 This body wash is great. Its so very gentle on your skin. Ive been having dry skin issues of late. When i first tried this i notice my skin was more supple definitely soft, my dry skin had gone. And the kids have been using it, they love it. But for me i dont like the smell. I just cant get used to it, it smells like disinfectant. But would i buy it again? Yes because it is gentle, it is soap free, has natural oils. And the kids loved the smell [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pears Body Wash - Family Favourite 5 stars Review from unilever.com 18th September 2018 Any fear from childhood memories of Pears Soap was quashed at the first use of this body wash. The body wash smells lovely, a subtle smell that’s nothing like it’s acient predecessor soap, a little goes a long way with an awesome lather coming from it. Skin loves it as it moisturises instantly & has been the best thing for sun soaked skin after a week in ibiza. Don’t be out off by any memory you may have of this as a soap back in your childhood! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pears Body Wash 5 stars Review from unilever.com 15th September 2018 Love, love, love this traditional smelling style body wash. I was amazed at the lather you got from this body was and the fragrance took me back many years to a child! My husband also loves this body and ash and purchased it in our weekly shopping. Great product and skin feels so soft after using ... the product didn’t last long as the whole family used it!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pears body wash with natural oils 5 stars Review from unilever.com 14th September 2018 I am very impressed with Pears body wash. I really like the simple but elegant design of the packaging and the smell is amazing! You can really smell the lavendar and rosemary, fragrances that really help me relax. The soap lathers up really well and leaves my skin feeling smooth, soft and hydrated. I am very particular about what I use on my children's skin but this product is so gentle on my skin I did not hesitate to use it on them and they loved it just as much as I do. I will definitely be buying this body wash again and telling all my friends about this fab product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pears Body Wash with Natural Oils 4 stars Review from unilever.com 14th September 2018 The look of this product is elegant with a simple but effective design. The first thing I always do when getting a new bottle of body wash is to see what it smells like. I would normally go for a fruity body wash, however, the aroma of the Pears body wash I found quite therapeutic and relaxing. The body wash larvers well and leaves your skin feeling fresh, clean and moisturised but not too oily. I would recommend this product, especially during colder winter months for a soothing experience. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Blast from tbe past 5 stars Review from unilever.com 12th September 2018 Pears Body wash with natural oils reminds me of olden days and cough sweets. Lush foamy bubbles leaving your skin fresh and clean. Definitely a family favourite in our household [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]