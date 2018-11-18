By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pears Liquid Hand Wash 250Ml

4(50)Write a review
Product Description

  • Pure & Gentle Original Hand Wash
  • Pears, a brand with over 200 years of heritage & expertise in making pure products presents Pears Liquid Hand Wash. Crafted to be gentle on the hands, it is 100% soap free, pH balanced and dermatologically tested to be mild on your skin.
  • Pears Pure & Gentle Liquid Hand Wash with Natural Oils carries the fragrance of our iconic Pears Transparent Soap Bar made with natural oils like Rosemary, Lavender and Thyme.
  • Dispense a pump of Pears Liquid Hand Wash into your hands and work into a rich lather, enjoying the iconic fragrance of Pears. Rinse away with warm water and enjoy soft, clean hands.
  • If you like our Liquid Hand Wash then why not try our Shower Gel or our Transparent Soap Bar? We have three lovely fragrances; our iconic fragrance made with Natural Oils, our uplifting & refreshing fragrance with Mint Extract and our mild & refreshing fragrance with Lemon Extracts.
  • All of our Body Washes, Liquid Hand Washes and Transparent Soap Bars are suitable for Vegans. At Pears we care about the environment as well as your skin so we've made all of our packaging 100% recyclable.
  • Our liquid hand wash is suitable for vegans
  • Dermatologically tested to be mild on the skin - the perfect liquid hand wash!
  • 100% recyclable packaging
  • A liquid hand wash which is 100% soap free
  • Iconic fragrance of Pears made with natural oils in a liquid hand wash
  • Over 200 years of soap making expertise
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamide MEA, Aesculus Hippocastanum (Horse Chestnut) Seed Extract, Benzophenone-4, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Citric Acid, Ethoxydiglycol, Foeniculum Vulgare (Fennel) Oil, Glycerin, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Water, Humulus Lupulus (Hops) Cone Extract, Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Magnesium Chloride, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone (and) Methylisothiazolinone, Parfum (Perfume/Fragrance), PPG-9, Propylene Glycol, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Extract, Salvia Officinalis (Sage) Leaf Extract, Sambucus Nigra Flower Extract, Sodium Sulfate, Tetrasodium EDTA, Thymus Vulgaris (Thyme) Flower/Leaf Extract, Valeriana Officinalis Rhizome/Root Extract, Benzyl Salicylate, Cinnamal, Eugenol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 17200, CI 19140

Warnings

  • Avoid contact with eyes. Do not use on inflamed or broken skin.
  • For External Use Only.

Recycling info

Pump. Recyclable

Distributor address

  • Cert Brands Ltd,
  • The Turbine Business Centre,
  • Worksop,
  • Nottinghamshire,
  • S81 8AP.

Return to

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

50 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Horrible

1 stars

Bought pears soap for over 20 years anow now it’s changed. The scent is horrible.

Pears hand wash Please stock again

5 stars

I have purchased this product since it first came available in the retro pack having used the bar soap since my teens .I am now 80 Please stock the hand wash again

Clean hands

3 stars

The product does exactly what it should. My hands were clean and creates a nice lather. I personally disliked the smell, quite strong and I prefer something more subtle and sweet. My husband liked this hand wash and the pump was easy to use and didn't deposit too much liquid in one go. He liked that the smell was stronger and was good for removing strong smells after cooking. I personally wouldn't buy this product again because it wasn't a scent I would normally go for. No fault at all with this product just wasn't my cup of tea. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Masculine smell, but leave hands soft

3 stars

The first thing you notice is the scent. It's very masculine in my opinion, and to be fair, my husband thinks so too! It's great for washing my hands when I've dealt with something smelly in the kitchen! I guess it might be a bit off-putting for some people. It leaves your hands nice and soft and the scent does stay with you for a long time. I personally wouldn't buy it for myself, but that's mostly because I go for soaps that are disinfectant, as well as cleansing and caring for my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh clean smell!

5 stars

I used to use Pears soap as a child and loved the smell. I was keen to try this hand wash in liquid form as it is less messy than a bar of soap. Pears have changed the smell slightly to the original but it is still very fresh and clean and leaves your hands nicely scented. You only need one pump of the soap and it cleans your hands thoroughly, leaving them feeling fresh and clean without drying them out. I loved this product as it also leaves the bathroom smelling clean and fresh too, as well as your hands. It is soft and gentle on your skin, but also is perfect for keeping your hands clean and nice smelling. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pears hand wash amazing

5 stars

Wow. I love pears normal soap so was so excited about trying this Even though it is a liquid soap, it doesn't lose its original smell of pears Its so soft and gentle on my skin left my skin moisturised. The product itself looks like tasty honey, it's also bubbles up lovely when washing your hands Definitely 5 stars from me and my little ones [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

OMG how nice is this soap

5 stars

This soap smells so nice and you feel like your hands are clean, not smelt it since I was a child brings back lovely memories as well my husband and children all love it also this will definitely be an ongoing addition to our household [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Makes me comfortable after cleaning

5 stars

So far it is the best hand wash what I tried. It has incredible smell. Fragrance is strong, but I love it. Thanks to a transparent bottle its fantastic color can be seen. The container is pretty flat so perfect fits on my sink and it is easy to pump. The smell and colour are extras because except above, it is still great for hand washing purpouse as should be. As I have problem with dry hand I was bit too worry to use it, but no, it did not cause any problem to my hands and makes me comfortable after cleaning. At this moment I have two different hand wash on my sink and every time I want use only Pears hand wash! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Squeaky clean, but strong fragrance

4 stars

I haven't used Pears soap since I was a child. I always remembered the soap colour, but not the fragrance and that is the first thing that hit me about this soap. The amber liquid soap is thick and rubs up a really nice lather that cleans hands brilliantly. I found that it initially leaves your hands squeaky clean, followed by a soft moisturised feeling. It is very odor neutralising, but in my opinion a little too much to the point where its all you can smell and taste on your hands. Despite this I do like the product and the packaging is sleek and simple which would look classy in any home. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing handwash

4 stars

I don't usually buy branded handwash but I love the smell and felling of this wash on my hands so would definitely purchase it again. The bottle is simple and stylish and my hands feel both clean and soft afterwards. The only draw back is that I couldn't get the 'pump' to face the front once it is unlocked. So rather than seeing the front of the bottle I see the back when I use it. But the product is lovely. Very happy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

