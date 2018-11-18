Pears Liquid Hand Wash 250Ml

Horrible 1 stars A Tesco Customer18th November 2018 Bought pears soap for over 20 years anow now it’s changed. The scent is horrible. Report

Pears hand wash Please stock again 5 stars A Tesco Customer9th October 2018 I have purchased this product since it first came available in the retro pack having used the bar soap since my teens .I am now 80 Please stock the hand wash again Report

Clean hands 3 stars Review from unilever.com 16th September 2018 The product does exactly what it should. My hands were clean and creates a nice lather. I personally disliked the smell, quite strong and I prefer something more subtle and sweet. My husband liked this hand wash and the pump was easy to use and didn't deposit too much liquid in one go. He liked that the smell was stronger and was good for removing strong smells after cooking. I personally wouldn't buy this product again because it wasn't a scent I would normally go for. No fault at all with this product just wasn't my cup of tea. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Masculine smell, but leave hands soft 3 stars Review from unilever.com 13th September 2018 The first thing you notice is the scent. It's very masculine in my opinion, and to be fair, my husband thinks so too! It's great for washing my hands when I've dealt with something smelly in the kitchen! I guess it might be a bit off-putting for some people. It leaves your hands nice and soft and the scent does stay with you for a long time. I personally wouldn't buy it for myself, but that's mostly because I go for soaps that are disinfectant, as well as cleansing and caring for my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fresh clean smell! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 12th September 2018 I used to use Pears soap as a child and loved the smell. I was keen to try this hand wash in liquid form as it is less messy than a bar of soap. Pears have changed the smell slightly to the original but it is still very fresh and clean and leaves your hands nicely scented. You only need one pump of the soap and it cleans your hands thoroughly, leaving them feeling fresh and clean without drying them out. I loved this product as it also leaves the bathroom smelling clean and fresh too, as well as your hands. It is soft and gentle on your skin, but also is perfect for keeping your hands clean and nice smelling. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pears hand wash amazing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th September 2018 Wow. I love pears normal soap so was so excited about trying this Even though it is a liquid soap, it doesn't lose its original smell of pears Its so soft and gentle on my skin left my skin moisturised. The product itself looks like tasty honey, it's also bubbles up lovely when washing your hands Definitely 5 stars from me and my little ones [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

OMG how nice is this soap 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th September 2018 This soap smells so nice and you feel like your hands are clean, not smelt it since I was a child brings back lovely memories as well my husband and children all love it also this will definitely be an ongoing addition to our household [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Makes me comfortable after cleaning 5 stars Review from unilever.com 11th September 2018 So far it is the best hand wash what I tried. It has incredible smell. Fragrance is strong, but I love it. Thanks to a transparent bottle its fantastic color can be seen. The container is pretty flat so perfect fits on my sink and it is easy to pump. The smell and colour are extras because except above, it is still great for hand washing purpouse as should be. As I have problem with dry hand I was bit too worry to use it, but no, it did not cause any problem to my hands and makes me comfortable after cleaning. At this moment I have two different hand wash on my sink and every time I want use only Pears hand wash! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Squeaky clean, but strong fragrance 4 stars Review from unilever.com 11th September 2018 I haven't used Pears soap since I was a child. I always remembered the soap colour, but not the fragrance and that is the first thing that hit me about this soap. The amber liquid soap is thick and rubs up a really nice lather that cleans hands brilliantly. I found that it initially leaves your hands squeaky clean, followed by a soft moisturised feeling. It is very odor neutralising, but in my opinion a little too much to the point where its all you can smell and taste on your hands. Despite this I do like the product and the packaging is sleek and simple which would look classy in any home. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]