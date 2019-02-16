By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Simple Pure Soap 4X125g

Simple Pure Soap 4X125g

Product Description

  • Pure soap for sensitive skin
  • Cleanse and gently purify your face and body with our Pure Soap. Its mild formula means it doesn't irritate and is suitable for the whole family
  • Experts in sensitive skin
  • We want your skin to look its best and be happy at all times, which is why all our products are formulated using no unnecessary additives, and only the best ingredients specially chosen to care for even the most sensitive skin.
  • No perfume, no colour
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

Sodium Tallowate, Sodium Cocoate, Aqua, Sodium Palm Kernelate, Sodium Chloride, Glycerin, Tetrasodium EDTA, Etidronic Acid

Produce of

Made in Turkey

Preparation and Usage

  • For best results
  • Wet soap with warm water and work into lather. Avoid direct contact with eyes. Follow with a moisturiser.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Lornamead UK Ltd,
  • Surrey,
  • GU15 3HL.

Return to

  • Lornamead UK Ltd,
  • Surrey,
  • GU15 3HL.
  • simple-barsoap.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x Bars

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

I use this soap all the time as i have sensitive s

5 stars

I use this soap all the time as i have sensitive skin.

